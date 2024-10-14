Open in App
    Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTsXm_0w5wgec700

    Football, volleyball and cross country competitors are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.

    The A-J accepts nominations each week until noon Sunday. Online voting begins at 4 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced the first Friday of the following month.

    HOW TO NOMINATE

    ► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

    ► Include nomination with grade level and pertinent stats/info from this week's games/results.

    Here are this week's nominees.

    Female nominees

    Emma Clawson, Jr., Shallowater — Had a team-high 13 kills, four digs and one block in a win over Idalou.

    Katelyn Glenn, Jr., Lubbock-Cooper Liberty — Had 19 assists, nine digs and one kill in a win over Big Spring.

    Ariani Lopez, Sr., Levelland — Won the District 5-4A cross country meet with a 2-mile time of 13:40.05.

    Male nominees

    Chase Campbell, Jr., Frenship — Accounted for five TDs — three receiving, one rushing and one passing — and 221 yards of offense in a win over Midland High.

    Jaibryn Ornelas, Sr., Sudan — Caught five passes for 194 yards and three TDs in a win over Crosbyton.

    Ian Vergara, Sr., Post — Ran for 278 yards and three TDs in a win over New Deal.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?

