'Wrecking ball of danger,' linked to 4 Lubbock shootings sentenced in federal court

A federal judge in Lubbock described a 44-year-old man linked to at least four shootings as a "wrecking ball of danger and violence" before sending him to prison for more than seven years.

Gary Moore, who pleaded guilty in June to a federal count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, faced up to 15 years in federal prison.

He appeared before U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late last month for a sentencing hearing.

A combination of Moore's criminal history and the offense level resulted in an advisory sentencing guideline range of 57-71 months in prison.

However, Hendrix told Moore that based what he's seen in the case, he planned to hand down a sentence beyond the suggested punishment range.

Moore's federal charge stems from a Dec. 15, 2023 arrest during which Lubbock police officers were arresting him on unrelated active warrants.

During that arrest, Moore, who was convicted in 2010 for possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, is accused of reaching into his waistband. He informed officers that he had a 9 mm pistol, which was taken from him.

Investigators linked the weapon to at least four shootings, three of which involved women Moore was dating or pursuing romantically.

On Sept. 30, 2023, police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Avenue R where officers found a Ford Escape with a back right tire punctured by a bullet. A spent shell casing lay in an alley a few feet away.

The vehicle owner told police that Moore, who had been harassing her because she refused to date him, sent her a message from a spoofed phone number stating he was outside her apartment.

The woman said Moore had damaged her vehicle in the past and went out to stop him.

She said she saw Moore in his tan colored vehicle in the alley near her vehicle and the two argued.

During the argument, Moore pulled out a pistol and shot at her vehicle. She said she hit his arm as he fired another shot and didn't know where that second bullet struck.

Two months later, Lubbock police responded to a Nov. 15 domestic disturbance in the 1900 block of Dixie Drive.

Responding officers spoke to a family who said Moore shot at them in their vehicle.

One of the alleged victims was Moore's girlfriend, who said she and Moore got into an argument that day when he refused to let her leave.

She said Moore pushed her to the ground and dragged her back to the apartment when she tried to leave.

The woman's mother told officers that she and her father arrived to fetch her daughter but Moore refused to let her leave.

She said Moore tried to drag her daughter back into the apartment, but she and her father were able to pull her out and get her in their pickup truck.

Meanwhile, she said Moore reportedly went into his apartment to retrieve a gun and fired at their vehicle as they drive away. The woman said she heard three gunshots, the report states.

Those two cases resulted in state charges against Moore of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Those cases are still pending in the 364th District Court.

However, during last month's sentencing hearing, the court discussed two more Lubbock police shooting investigations that have not yet been indicted.

In one case, police officials believe Moore shot at his girlfriend's vehicle as she was driving away from him.

In another shooting, Lubbock police investigators believe Moore shot at two people as they walked their dog and one of them was struck in the leg.

Prosecutor Matthew McLeod asked the court for a sentence at the top of the guideline range, saying Moore has shown an inability, or an unwillingness to change.

"He continues to be a terror and a menace to people who just want to walk their dog or not want to be in a relationship with him," he told the court.

Meanwhile, Moore's attorney with the federal public defender's office, asked the court to consider mitigating evidence in the form of her client's traumatic childhood, which involved physical and sexual abuse.

Kristen Ayers told the court that when Moore was 11, he was stabbed in the back while trying to protect his mother.

She said her client also struggled with mental health issues.

Hendrix told Moore that while his rough childhood was factored into the sentence he planned to give him, it would only affect it slightly.

"They do not eclipse, in any great way, what you've done," Hendrix said.

Hendrix told Moore that his prior convictions, which include possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of morphine, domestic assault and a prior case of being a felon in possession of a firearm, showed that he had no respect for the law.

He said the combination of guns, drugs and violence in Moore's criminal history, shows him to be one of the worst threats to the community he's seen.

"And clearly you have not been able to control yourself," he said.

He said protection of the community weighed heavier than the mitigating evidence.

"You are just a wrecking ball of damage and violence in our community," he told Moore.

As part of the judgement, Hendrix ordered Moore to serve his federal sentence consecutively to whatever punishment he receives in his state cases.

The aggravated assault charge carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison while the deadly conduct charge carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

