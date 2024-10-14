Open in App
    Lubbock-area football power rankings: Abernathy rides winning streak into top 10

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ga9KG_0w5vqg1U00

    Here are the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 8 of the high school football season. Teams are ranked on a pound-for-pound basis.

    1. Seminole (7-0, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 1; W, 62-17 at Fort Stockton

    This week: Open

    Other than a 14-10 win over Shallowater, Seminole has won every game by at least 32 points.

    2. Frenship (5-1, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 2; W, 48-47 vs. Midland High

    This week: at Midland Legacy (2-4, 1-0)

    The Tigers avenged last year's loss to Midland with a late score. Legacy will be another test.

    3. Lubbock-Cooper (6-1, 3-0)

    Last week: No. 3; W, 49-17 vs. Abilene Cooper

    This week: at Amarillo Palo Duro (3-3, 0-2)

    The Pirates' two highest-scoring outputs have been the past two weeks.

    4. Ropes (6-0, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 4; W, 35-34 at Tahoka

    This week: vs. Smyer (0-6, 0-1)

    The Eagles were in a dogfight for the first time in a month and got it done on the road.

    5. Post (6-0, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 5; W, 61-20 at New Deal

    This week: vs. Olton (4-2, 1-0)

    The Bold Gold impresses more and more each game.

    6. Shallowater (5-2)

    Last week: No. 6; W, 57-6 at Pecos

    This week: Open

    The Mustangs ended non-district emphatically.

    7. Lubbock Christian (6-1, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 7; W, 56-20 vs. Fort Worth Lake Country

    This week: Open

    The Eagles have won four in a row.

    8. Muleshoe (5-2, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 8; W, 42-36 at Roosevelt

    This week: vs. Littlefield (5-2, 1-0)

    The Mules bounced back with a win to start district.

    9. Idalou (4-2, 0-0)

    Last week: No. 10; Open

    This week: vs. Roosevelt (5-2, 0-1)

    The Wildcats' tough non-district prepped them for this stretch.

    10. Abernathy (4-2, 1-0)

    Last week: NR; W, 25-20 vs. New Home

    This week: at New Deal (3-3, 0-1)

    The Antelopes have won four consecutive games, including three in come-from-behind fashion.

    Dropped out: No. 9 Slaton (5-2, 0-1; L, 55-36 at Littlefield)

    SIX-MAN RANKINGS

    1. Jayton (7-0, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 1; W, 56-6 vs. Haskell Paint Creek

    This week: at Rule (3-4, 0-1)

    The Jaybirds have won all their games via mercy rule.

    2. Whiteface (6-0, 0-0)

    Last week: No. 2; Open

    This week: vs. Wellman-Union (2-5, 0-1)

    The Antelopes enter district play as the favorite.

    3. Whitharral (5-2, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 3; W, 62-0 vs. Lazbuddie

    This week: at Amherst (5-1, 0-0)

    The Panthers' toughest test in district awaits.

    4. Spur (7-0, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 4; W, 62-6 at Silverton

    This week: Open

    The Bulldogs rolled into their open date.

    5. Paducah (3-2, 0-0)

    Last week: No. 5; Open

    This week: vs. McLean (3-4, 1-0)

    Can the Dragons keep things going in district?

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock-area football power rankings: Abernathy rides winning streak into top 10

