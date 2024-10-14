Lubbock-area football power rankings: Abernathy rides winning streak into top 10

Here are the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 8 of the high school football season. Teams are ranked on a pound-for-pound basis.

1. Seminole (7-0, 1-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 62-17 at Fort Stockton

This week: Open

Other than a 14-10 win over Shallowater, Seminole has won every game by at least 32 points.

2. Frenship (5-1, 1-0)

Last week: No. 2; W, 48-47 vs. Midland High

This week: at Midland Legacy (2-4, 1-0)

The Tigers avenged last year's loss to Midland with a late score. Legacy will be another test.

3. Lubbock-Cooper (6-1, 3-0)

Last week: No. 3; W, 49-17 vs. Abilene Cooper

This week: at Amarillo Palo Duro (3-3, 0-2)

The Pirates' two highest-scoring outputs have been the past two weeks.

4. Ropes (6-0, 1-0)

Last week: No. 4; W, 35-34 at Tahoka

This week: vs. Smyer (0-6, 0-1)

The Eagles were in a dogfight for the first time in a month and got it done on the road.

5. Post (6-0, 1-0)

Last week: No. 5; W, 61-20 at New Deal

This week: vs. Olton (4-2, 1-0)

The Bold Gold impresses more and more each game.

6. Shallowater (5-2)

Last week: No. 6; W, 57-6 at Pecos

This week: Open

The Mustangs ended non-district emphatically.

7. Lubbock Christian (6-1, 1-0)

Last week: No. 7; W, 56-20 vs. Fort Worth Lake Country

This week: Open

The Eagles have won four in a row.

8. Muleshoe (5-2, 1-0)

Last week: No. 8; W, 42-36 at Roosevelt

This week: vs. Littlefield (5-2, 1-0)

The Mules bounced back with a win to start district.

9. Idalou (4-2, 0-0)

Last week: No. 10; Open

This week: vs. Roosevelt (5-2, 0-1)

The Wildcats' tough non-district prepped them for this stretch.

10. Abernathy (4-2, 1-0)

Last week: NR; W, 25-20 vs. New Home

This week: at New Deal (3-3, 0-1)

The Antelopes have won four consecutive games, including three in come-from-behind fashion.

Dropped out: No. 9 Slaton (5-2, 0-1; L, 55-36 at Littlefield)

SIX-MAN RANKINGS

1. Jayton (7-0, 1-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 56-6 vs. Haskell Paint Creek

This week: at Rule (3-4, 0-1)

The Jaybirds have won all their games via mercy rule.

2. Whiteface (6-0, 0-0)

Last week: No. 2; Open

This week: vs. Wellman-Union (2-5, 0-1)

The Antelopes enter district play as the favorite.

3. Whitharral (5-2, 1-0)

Last week: No. 3; W, 62-0 vs. Lazbuddie

This week: at Amherst (5-1, 0-0)

The Panthers' toughest test in district awaits.

4. Spur (7-0, 1-0)

Last week: No. 4; W, 62-6 at Silverton

This week: Open

The Bulldogs rolled into their open date.

5. Paducah (3-2, 0-0)

Last week: No. 5; Open

This week: vs. McLean (3-4, 1-0)

Can the Dragons keep things going in district?

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock-area football power rankings: Abernathy rides winning streak into top 10