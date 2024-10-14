Lubbock-area football power rankings: Abernathy rides winning streak into top 10

Here are the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 8 of the high school football season. Teams are ranked on a pound-for-pound basis.
1. Seminole (7-0, 1-0)
Last week: No. 1; W, 62-17 at Fort Stockton
This week: Open
Other than a 14-10 win over Shallowater, Seminole has won every game by at least 32 points.
2. Frenship (5-1, 1-0)
Last week: No. 2; W, 48-47 vs. Midland High
This week: at Midland Legacy (2-4, 1-0)
The Tigers avenged last year's loss to Midland with a late score. Legacy will be another test.
3. Lubbock-Cooper (6-1, 3-0)
Last week: No. 3; W, 49-17 vs. Abilene Cooper
This week: at Amarillo Palo Duro (3-3, 0-2)
The Pirates' two highest-scoring outputs have been the past two weeks.
4. Ropes (6-0, 1-0)
Last week: No. 4; W, 35-34 at Tahoka
This week: vs. Smyer (0-6, 0-1)
The Eagles were in a dogfight for the first time in a month and got it done on the road.
5. Post (6-0, 1-0)
Last week: No. 5; W, 61-20 at New Deal
This week: vs. Olton (4-2, 1-0)
The Bold Gold impresses more and more each game.
6. Shallowater (5-2)
Last week: No. 6; W, 57-6 at Pecos
This week: Open
The Mustangs ended non-district emphatically.
7. Lubbock Christian (6-1, 1-0)
Last week: No. 7; W, 56-20 vs. Fort Worth Lake Country
This week: Open
The Eagles have won four in a row.
8. Muleshoe (5-2, 1-0)
Last week: No. 8; W, 42-36 at Roosevelt
This week: vs. Littlefield (5-2, 1-0)
The Mules bounced back with a win to start district.
9. Idalou (4-2, 0-0)
Last week: No. 10; Open
This week: vs. Roosevelt (5-2, 0-1)
The Wildcats' tough non-district prepped them for this stretch.
10. Abernathy (4-2, 1-0)
Last week: NR; W, 25-20 vs. New Home
This week: at New Deal (3-3, 0-1)
The Antelopes have won four consecutive games, including three in come-from-behind fashion.
Dropped out: No. 9 Slaton (5-2, 0-1; L, 55-36 at Littlefield)
SIX-MAN RANKINGS
1. Jayton (7-0, 1-0)
Last week: No. 1; W, 56-6 vs. Haskell Paint Creek
This week: at Rule (3-4, 0-1)
The Jaybirds have won all their games via mercy rule.
2. Whiteface (6-0, 0-0)
Last week: No. 2; Open
This week: vs. Wellman-Union (2-5, 0-1)
The Antelopes enter district play as the favorite.
3. Whitharral (5-2, 1-0)
Last week: No. 3; W, 62-0 vs. Lazbuddie
This week: at Amherst (5-1, 0-0)
The Panthers' toughest test in district awaits.
4. Spur (7-0, 1-0)
Last week: No. 4; W, 62-6 at Silverton
This week: Open
The Bulldogs rolled into their open date.
5. Paducah (3-2, 0-0)
Last week: No. 5; Open
This week: vs. McLean (3-4, 1-0)
Can the Dragons keep things going in district?
