Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    How to buy Texas Tech football tickets? See prices for 2024 game against Baylor

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XF37V_0w5vmEDS00

    The Texas Tech football team returns to action on Saturday by hosting Baylor (3 p.m., ESPN2) and tickets are still available as the Red Raiders try to become bowl-eligible much earlier than normal.

    Texas Tech is 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 play . The next victory ensures the Red Raiders a spot in the postseason. Want to see the action? Here's how to snag tickets for the big game inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

    See Texas Tech football tickets prices for every game this season

    Texas Tech football tickets, best prices for Baylor game

    Tickets to Saturday's game against Baylor are still available on StubHub , but they're going fast. Available ticket prices start at $57 and reach as high as $318 for the lower bowl.

    To see the full ticket offering on the secondary market, visit StubHub .

    Texas Tech football 2024 schedule

    August 31 vs. Abilene Christian: W, 52-51 (OT)

    Sept. 7 at Washington State: L, 37-16

    Sept. 14 vs. North Texas: W, 66-21

    Sept. 21 vs. Arizona State, W, 30-22

    Sept. 28 vs. Cincinnati, W, 44-41

    Oct. 5 at Arizona, W, 28-22

    Oct. 19 vs. Baylor*

    Oct. 26 at TCU*

    Nov. 2 at Iowa State*

    Nov. 9 vs. Colorado*

    Nov. 23 at Oklahoma State*

    Nov. 30 vs. West Virginia*

    *denotes Big 12 Conference game

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How to buy Texas Tech football tickets? See prices for 2024 game against Baylor

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Sage grouse numbers grow, but experts caution about downward trend
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Lagging nation, Colorado oil, gas production remains below pre-pandemic levels, budget office says
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile8 hours ago
    Opinion – Antoine Smith-Rouse: A ‘NO’ vote on Amendment 2 is a vote for Kentucky’s future
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy