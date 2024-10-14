How to buy Texas Tech football tickets? See prices for 2024 game against Baylor

The Texas Tech football team returns to action on Saturday by hosting Baylor (3 p.m., ESPN2) and tickets are still available as the Red Raiders try to become bowl-eligible much earlier than normal.

Texas Tech is 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 play . The next victory ensures the Red Raiders a spot in the postseason. Want to see the action? Here's how to snag tickets for the big game inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech football tickets, best prices for Baylor game

Tickets to Saturday's game against Baylor are still available on StubHub , but they're going fast. Available ticket prices start at $57 and reach as high as $318 for the lower bowl.

To see the full ticket offering on the secondary market, visit StubHub .

Texas Tech football 2024 schedule

August 31 vs. Abilene Christian: W, 52-51 (OT)

Sept. 7 at Washington State: L, 37-16

Sept. 14 vs. North Texas: W, 66-21

Sept. 21 vs. Arizona State, W, 30-22

Sept. 28 vs. Cincinnati, W, 44-41

Oct. 5 at Arizona, W, 28-22

Oct. 19 vs. Baylor*

Oct. 26 at TCU*

Nov. 2 at Iowa State*

Nov. 9 vs. Colorado*

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma State*

Nov. 30 vs. West Virginia*

*denotes Big 12 Conference game

