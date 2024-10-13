Lubbock business news includes closures, openings, robots

Hello A-J readers!

It's been a busy week for openings and closings. Since Oct. 5, three businesses have either closed or announced pending closures, and three businesses have opened. We also learned about a robot that people will start seeing in several major grocery stores across New Mexico and Texas, including Lubbock.

On Monday, we published an article on the United Supermarkets' inventory robots, known as Tally. It is part of a new improvement initiative that began in October across United, Albertsons and Market Street stores across the region. The robot will scan the aisles to track shelf inventory and sticker prices, then report back to the store's team.

In recent business updates, Frost Brewhouse, 3121 34th St., closed on Oct. 5. Bella's Bridal & Prom, 3501 50th St., announced its pending closure due to the cost of running a business in this economy, and the owners wanting to retire. The Turquoise Lily, 5217 82nd St., closed on Oct. 12.

Everlasting Jewels, 7412 82nd St., Suite D., and Fleurish Flowers and Gifts, 8004 Pontiac, Unit 200, both opened on Oct. 12. The new Dillards in the South Plains Mall opened on Oct. 10.

I also have a new Best Bite. If you read the article on The Bread & Jam at Chicago Station, 5507 126th St., from last weekend, you would know about several of the shop's awesome offerings. I'm going to tell you about one that wasn't mentioned in that article - the Tuscan Meatball Soup. It's part of the store's casserole section.

This soup may very well cure the worst of bad moods. Every bite is filled with local veggies and homey goodness that will evoke your coziest memory. Finish the soup off with a slice of the 806 sourdough bread for the best combination.

Going into next week, I'll learn about peanut harvesting and processing. I'll also share the story behind a Lubbock-area farm, and I'm sure more things will pop up as the month carries on.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news includes closures, openings, robots