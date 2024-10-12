Reese Williams, Ropes football keep their cool in district-opening win over Tahoka

TAHOKA — Reese Williams has seen it all during his time with the Ropes football team, but the versatile senior never had a pick-six until Friday night in Bulldog Stadium.

The team's leading receiver and kicker, Williams earned a career achievement against Tahoka, returning an interception 36 yards for a touchdown. With plenty of daylight in front of him, Williams took a moment to windmill his arm, urging teammates to meet him in the end zone to celebrate.

Williams found his way back into the end zone a few quarters later, hauling in a 13-yard touchdown reception. That celebration involved forming a heart with his hands. It's all love for the Eagles.

The touchdown, and Williams' point-after kick, wound up being the difference. Ropes kept its undefeated season intact, holding off a late charge by Tahoka for a 35-34 win.

This marks the second year in a row the Eagles (6-0, 1-0 district) have won six games and the third since returning to the 11-man ranks. But this year is different. Six is the most wins Ropes has had since 1978 at the 11-man level, and the Eagles are one step closer to setting a new standard, something the team has been working toward all season.

"Just as a senior, coming up as a freshman, sophomore, junior, and seeing this team grow, seeing how all these players have developed and gotten stronger and faster," Williams said. "I'm blessed to be a glue for this team. It's not just me. There's a bunch of leaders in that locker room. Everybody in that locker room leads in their own way, so we keep each other accountable."

Ropes needed that leadership Friday. The Eagles pitched three-straight shutouts entering District 3-2A Division II play, and Tahoka made them sweat it out until the end.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 0-1) only had 2 minutes, 18 seconds to answer Williams' seven-point swing. Down 35-28, Brogan Stone connected with Ruben Arguello for 53 yards after a bust in the secondary to set up a potential game-tying touchdown.

Jordan Martinez found his way into the end zone, making it 35-34 with 23 seconds left. Chaos ensued as flags flew in every direction — a common theme throughout the night. Tahoka — whistled for 10 penalties for 90 yards — was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Bulldogs head coach Cody Bounds said one of his players — it wasn't clear which player was penalized — said something the officials didn't take kindly to. Bounds reacted to the decision, which resulted in another penalty.

"It's hard for me in that situation to throw that penalty to take us out of going for two," Bounds said, "because that's what we were going to do. But at the end of the day, that didn't cost us the game. The other penalties and mistakes cost us."

As things were getting sorted out, Williams instructed his teammates to look out the back of the end zone, their backs to the officials. Ropes wasn't about to get involved.

"It's discipline and just aggressiveness," Williams said. "That's how we came through tonight."

Tahoka's point-after attempt was pushed to the 17-yard line, and the kick hooked left. Ropes recovered the ensuing onside kick and came out on top.

While the district-opening victory was nice, Ropes head coach Beau Riker said the Eagles are beyond narrow victories. Being good enough is no longer the standard.

"The expectation for Ropes Eagle football is greatness," Riker said. "We don't want to slack off, not one play. We want to make the other team earn it. They earned 34 points today. And for us, that's not very good for our defense, so we get back on the field Monday and try to get better."

DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

Ropes 35, Tahoka 34

Ropes 7 14 7 7 — 35

Tahoka 7 7 7 13 — 34

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

TAH — Jacob Tew 36 interception return (Dante Garcia kick), 9:33

ROP — Ryland Kieth 2 run (Reese Williams kick), 1:22

Second quarter

ROP — Reese Williams 36 interception return (kick failed), 9:46

TAH — Brogan Stone 34 run (Garcia kick), 2:56

ROP — Mason Marmolejo 58 run (Kieth pass from Kade Franklin), 2:37

Third quarter

TAH — Ruben Arguello 3 run (Garcia kick), 1:37

ROP — Kieth 1 run (Williams kick), 0:01

Fourth quarter

TAH — Cayden Gutierrez 79 pass from Stone (Garcia kick), 10:29

ROP — Williams 13 pass from Franklin (Williams kick), 2:18

TAH — Jordan Martinez 5 run (kick failed), 0:23

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: (R) 15; (T) 20

Rushes-Yards: (R) 27-193; (T) 30-154

Passing: (R) 68; (T) 214

Comp-Att-Int: (R) 6-11-1; (T) 8-14-1

Punts-Avg: (R) 1-24; (T) 3-19.3

Fumbles-Lost: (R) 1-1; (T) 3-0

Penalties-Yards: (R) 8-52; (T) 10-90

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Ropes, Mason Marmolejo 13-126, Ryland Kieth 11-62, Trak Crow 1-4, Kaden Riker 2-1. Tahoka, Jordan Martinez 19-97, Brogan Stone 3-24, Conner Barcheers 4-21, Ruben Arguello 3-10, Quinn Carroll 1-2.

PASSING: Ropes, Kade Franklin 6-11-1—68. Tahoka, Stone 8-14-1—214.

RECEIVING: Ropes, Reese Williams 2-32, Kolter Dockery 2-22, Kieth 2-14. Tahoka, Arguello 4-87, Dante Garcia 2-11, Cayden Gutierrez 1-79, Kylan Barcheers 1-30.

RECORDS: Ropes 6-0, 1-0; Tahoka 4-2, 0-1.

