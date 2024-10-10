Battle of the Silver Spurs: Lubbock High, Monterey renew city's longest football rivalry

The past few years, there's been no need to open the display case greeting those at the entrance of Monterey High School.

Filled with markers of achievement in athletics, the shelves annually got whispers of outside air as the collection's pièce de résistance made its way to Lowrey Field.

The Silvers Spurs, as they're branded on the leather strap, have been part of every Lubbock High-Monterey football game since the matchup's inception. The symbol of victory usually resides at its blue-and-red home, but there was no threat of leaving in 2022.

For the first time, Lubbock's two oldest remaining high schools didn't schedule each other.

The rivalry's halt was a disappointing development to some alumni and longtime residents. They've welcomed the revival with equal levels of joy.

The Westerners and Plainsmen will square off Friday in the 67th Battle of the Silver Spurs. It's perhaps as anticipated as any game in the series.

"It's a tradition, and football is built on tradition," Bill Dean said. "I'm sure that they're having all kinds of things going on at the schools this week. It's kind of a unifier at each school, kind of a traditional game for the city. It'll attract a big crowd on both sides and hopefully it'll be a really good football game."

Why didn't they play the Silver Spurs game in 2022-23?

Dean, a 1956 LHS graduate and former teacher at his alma mater, couldn't fathom why the teams didn't play the past two seasons. Despite the lopsided nature of the series, Dean said the matchup is part of the fabric of Hub City football.

"It's been dominated by one school, but it still fires up the other school," Dean said. "They have big pep rallies and parades, things like that. It's exciting. It's Friday Night Lights personified. I think it's been a good rivalry and a good thing for Lubbock."

Lubbock ISD executive athletics director Mike Meeks said the decision came down to participation. As each program welcomed a new head coach, Meeks said LHS didn't have near the roster size of Monterey. It would have been a non-district contest after the Westerners dropped to Class 5A Division II for the 2022-24 alignment cycle.

"When we looked at both programs and teams, they were very, very far apart with participation numbers," Meeks said. "We needed to get Lubbock High in a better position to compete in that game. That was the main reason to do that."

LHS' return to 5A D-I this year removed any drama about the Silver Spurs' status. Meeks said the game would've been played regardless of classification.

Origin of the Silver Spurs

Monterey cut into LHS' enrollment when it opened in 1955. That put students such as Jerry Etter on a new campus for their final year of high school. Etter said no seniors were "thrilled" about the move, but the group remained tight-knit.

To this day, Etter helps organize combined reunions for LHS' and Monterey's 1956 graduates.

Although the Plainsmen didn't play LHS their inaugural year, those students helped shape current traditions. Monterey class president Harold Hammett participated in the committee that wrote the school song, and he said another group came up with the idea for the Silver Spurs as a prize. After collaboration with LHS, it was so.

Dean said it's mostly been a friendly rivalry with one of the best atmospheres in the South Plains.

The Plainsmen took the spurs first with a 27-7 win on Thanksgiving Day 1956. The winning school holds the memento and, if needed, exchanges it on the field postgame.

At least that's what Monterey principal Jack Purkeypile is told. The longtime administrator hasn't experienced a Plainsmen loss to LHS in his 14 years leading the school.

A 1980 Monterey graduate, Purkeypile said the rivalry is "still as big a deal as it ever was."

"It's the feeling of nostalgia and tradition," Purkeypile said. "… We want to create 'new' all the time, and it's really nice to be able to just reflect back and remember the people who laid the foundation for us."

Lubbock High looks for rare win against Monterey

Monterey holds an all-time record of 55-10-1 against the Westerners. That makes the wins for Lubbock High that much more memorable.

Matt Porras sure won't forget his chapters in the rivalry. The former Westerners quarterback was part of 20% of the victories. He helped LHS take the spurs in 1998 and 1999, marking the first consecutive wins since the Westerners won three in a row from 1963-65.

It's a piece of history Porras still revels in with the Monterey graduates he knows.

"That rivalry between us was the biggest game that we always focused on," Porras said. "I know we had to worry about other games, but that was probably the biggest game we always had to make sure we did our best."

The Westerners have won one time since, with the Plainsmen riding a 14-game streak — which includes a 2020 forfeit because of COVID-19 issues. Friday's matchup may be LHS' best shot to end the skid in more than a decade.

The Westerners won three-straight for the first time in more than 20 years and boast one of the area's leading rushers in Braiden Dunkerson. Confidence is high, but LHS will need a bounce-back performance after falling in its district opener.

Monterey is dealing with a rivalry game for the second consecutive week. The Plainsmen dispatched Coronado last week with a strong running attack and stout defense. Projections from Pigskin Prep have Monterey as a heavy favorite.

Given the circumstances, fans on both sides might leave happy knowing the tradition is back.

"I'm gonna have to clear my schedule to go see that one," Porras said. "I hope they understand how big of a rivalry this was back in the day and being able to hold the spurs. That was everything."

