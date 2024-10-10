Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Picks for all Week 7 high school football games for Lubbock, South Plains

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKmtQ_0w1OnGxe00

    Stephen's picks Week 6: 25-8 (75.8%); 11-man: 15-3 (83.3%); Six-man 10-5 (66.7%)

    Overall: 203-69 (74.6%); 11-man: 126-36 (77.8%); Six-man: 77-33 (70.0%)

    Here are the picks for Week 7 of high school football in the Lubbock area.

    TOUGHEST TO CALL

    Levelland (4-2, 0-0) at Estacado (2-4, 0-0); Pick: Estacado by 6

    Midland High (4-1, 0-0) at Frenship (4-1, 0-0); Pick: Frenship by 4

    Perryton (2-4, 0-0) at Lubbock-Cooper Liberty (1-5, 0-0); Pick: Perryton by 3

    Muleshoe (4-2, 0-0) at Roosevelt (5-1, 0-0); Pick: Muleshoe by 10

    Slaton (5-1, 0-0) at Littlefield (4-2, 0-0); Pick: Slaton by 1

    THURSDAY

    DISTRICT 8-1A DIVISION II

    Haskell Paint Creek at JAYTON

    NON-DISTRICT

    INTERCLASS

    Midland Holy Cross at KLONDIKE

    FRIDAY

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

    Coronado at ABILENE HIGH

    Lubbock High at MONTEREY

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

    Abilene Cooper at LUBBOCK-COOPER

    Wichita Falls Legacy at PLAINVIEW

    DISTRICT 1-4A DIVISION II

    SEMINOLE at Fort Stockton

    Snyder at MONAHANS

    DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION I

    Floydada at OLTON

    New Home at ABERNATHY

    POST at New Deal

    DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II

    Bovina at FARWELL

    DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

    Crosbyton at SUDAN

    Morton at LOCKNEY

    Ralls at HALE CENTER

    DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

    ROPES at Tahoka

    SEAGRAVES at Plains

    Smyer at SUNDOWN

    DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION I

    Hart at SPRINGLAKE-EARTH

    NAZARETH at Kress

    DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION I

    BORDEN COUNTY at Wellman-Union

    O'DONNELL at Meadow

    DISTRICT 5-1A DIVISION I

    PETERSBURG at Lorenzo

    SPUR at Silverton

    DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION II

    MOTLEY COUNTY at Patton Springs

    DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION II

    Lazbuddie at WHITHARRAL

    DISTRICT 4-1A DIVISION II

    SANDS at Wilson

    Southland at LOOP

    DISTRICT 7-1A DIVISION II

    BENJAMIN at Guthrie

    TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION II

    FORT WORTH CHRISTIAN at Trinity Christian

    TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION III

    Fort Worth Lake Country at LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN

    NON-DISTRICT

    INTERCLASS

    Plainview Classical at CHRIST THE KING

    Brownfield at SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW

    SHALLOWATER at Pecos

    CLASS 3A

    AMARILLO RIVER ROAD at Lamesa

    Denver City at DALHART

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Picks for all Week 7 high school football games for Lubbock, South Plains

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily14 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King23 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA24 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy