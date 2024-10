Picks for all Week 7 high school football games for Lubbock, South Plains

Stephen's picks — Week 6: 25-8 (75.8%); 11-man: 15-3 (83.3%); Six-man 10-5 (66.7%)

Overall: 203-69 (74.6%); 11-man: 126-36 (77.8%); Six-man: 77-33 (70.0%)

Here are the picks for Week 7 of high school football in the Lubbock area.

TOUGHEST TO CALL

Levelland (4-2, 0-0) at Estacado (2-4, 0-0); Pick: Estacado by 6

Midland High (4-1, 0-0) at Frenship (4-1, 0-0); Pick: Frenship by 4

Perryton (2-4, 0-0) at Lubbock-Cooper Liberty (1-5, 0-0); Pick: Perryton by 3

Muleshoe (4-2, 0-0) at Roosevelt (5-1, 0-0); Pick: Muleshoe by 10

Slaton (5-1, 0-0) at Littlefield (4-2, 0-0); Pick: Slaton by 1

THURSDAY

DISTRICT 8-1A DIVISION II

Haskell Paint Creek at JAYTON

NON-DISTRICT

INTERCLASS

Midland Holy Cross at KLONDIKE

FRIDAY

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

Coronado at ABILENE HIGH

Lubbock High at MONTEREY

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

Abilene Cooper at LUBBOCK-COOPER

Wichita Falls Legacy at PLAINVIEW

DISTRICT 1-4A DIVISION II

SEMINOLE at Fort Stockton

Snyder at MONAHANS

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION I

Floydada at OLTON

New Home at ABERNATHY

POST at New Deal

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II

Bovina at FARWELL

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

Crosbyton at SUDAN

Morton at LOCKNEY

Ralls at HALE CENTER

DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

ROPES at Tahoka

SEAGRAVES at Plains

Smyer at SUNDOWN

DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION I

Hart at SPRINGLAKE-EARTH

NAZARETH at Kress

DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION I

BORDEN COUNTY at Wellman-Union

O'DONNELL at Meadow

DISTRICT 5-1A DIVISION I

PETERSBURG at Lorenzo

SPUR at Silverton

DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION II

MOTLEY COUNTY at Patton Springs

DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION II

Lazbuddie at WHITHARRAL

DISTRICT 4-1A DIVISION II

SANDS at Wilson

Southland at LOOP

DISTRICT 7-1A DIVISION II

BENJAMIN at Guthrie

TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION II

FORT WORTH CHRISTIAN at Trinity Christian

TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION III

Fort Worth Lake Country at LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN

NON-DISTRICT

INTERCLASS

Plainview Classical at CHRIST THE KING

Brownfield at SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW

SHALLOWATER at Pecos

CLASS 3A

AMARILLO RIVER ROAD at Lamesa

Denver City at DALHART

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Picks for all Week 7 high school football games for Lubbock, South Plains