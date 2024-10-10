Individual stat leaders in Lubbock, South Plains high school football through Week 6

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores and season totals to sports@lubbockonline.com by Monday each week to be included.

Here are the Lubbock area's individual stat leaders entering Week 7 of the high school football season.

PASSING

1. Holden Phillips, Frenship — 115 of 155, 2,120 yards, 28 TDs, 3 INTs

2. Welker Horn, Lubbock Christian — 129 of 181, 1,999 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs

3. Daniel Ramos, Lamesa — 121 of 188, 1,784 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs

4. Wyatt Holmstrom, Seminole — 132 of 177, 1,764 yards, 21 TDs, 3 INTs

5. Nathan Martens, Muleshoe — 103 of 153, 1,630 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs

6. Chip Green, Littlefield — 77 of 123, 1,482 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs

7. Gavin Broome, Plains — 80 of 136, 1,253 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs

8. Luke Arrington, Monterey — 86 of 146, 1,197 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs

9. Seth Mayberry, Plainview — 94 of 165, 1,183 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs

10. Ryan Rodriguez, Lubbock-Cooper — 74 of 120, 1,158 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs

RUSHING

1. Ian Vergara, Post — 125 carries, 974 yards, 12 TDs

2. Rolando Martinez, Abernathy — 92 carries, 738 yards, 6 TDs

3. Jordan Martinez, Tahoka — 56 carries, 680 yards, 8 TDs

4. Daenin Smith, Snyder — 122 carries, 672 yards, 5 TDs

5. *Braiden Dunkerson, Lubbock High — 109 carries, 664 yards, 8 TDs

6. Dez Williams, Monterey — 95 carries, 653 yards, 7 TDs

7. Demarion Finch, Coronado — 113 carries, 647 yards, 4 TDs

8. Chip Green, Littlefield — 102 carries, 619 yards, 10 TDs

9. Aidan Baldridge, Hale Center — 53 carries, 613 yards, 8 TDs

10. Cristian Castillo, Roosevelt — 80 carries, 609 yards, 6 TDs

RECEIVING

1. Cylius McCurley, Lamesa — 56 catches, 847 yards, 17 TDs

2. Mauricio Herrera, Muleshoe — 40 catches, 775 yards, 12 TDs

3. Logan McCormick, Seminole — 41 catches, 682 yards, 8 TDs

4. Chase Campbell, Frenship — 36 catches, 657 yards, 7 TDs

5. Leyton Stone, Frenship — 31 catches, 650 yards, 13 TDs

6. Ruben Arguello, Tahoka — 30 catches, 610 yards, 5 TDs

7. Maddox Ellis, Plainview — 33 catches, 548 yards, 6 TDs

8. Jaibryn Ornelas, Sudan — 15 catches, 547 yards, 9 TDs

9. Gabriel Villanueva, Littlefield — 17 catches, 534 yards, 7 TDs

10. Michael Dever, Lubbock-Cooper — 30 catches, 526 yards, 8 TDs

TACKLES

1. Eli Randol, Levelland — 69 (43 solo), 6½ TFL

2. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 65 (12 solo), 15 TFL

3. Zak Lewis, Lubbock Christian — 64 (16 solo), 4 TFL

T4. Ben Castillo, Littlefield — 63 (45 solo), 13 TFL

T4. Matheu Corder, Smyer — 63 (40 solo), 8 TFL

T6. Gage Potter, Levelland — 60 (44 solo)

T6. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 60 (13 solo)

T6. Aybran Granados, Sudan — 60 (9 solo)

9. Kasen Kauffman, Sudan — 59 (12 solo), 10 TFL

10. Dylan McPhail, Smyer — 58 (36 solo), 6 TFL

SACKS

T1. Jonathan Harris Jr., Roosevelt — 7

T1. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 7

3. Luka Perez, Post — 5½

T4. John Lopez, Floydada — 5

T4. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 5

6. Alex Mattox, Smyer — 4

T7. Brady Bryan, Ropes — 3

T7. Kanon Buckner, Ropes — 3

T7. Elijah Soliz, Plainview — 3

T7. Gustavo Vazquez, Snyder — 3

T7. Malachi Walters, Abernathy — 3

INTERCEPTIONS

T1. Braun Hobbs, Floydada — 5

T1. Branson Simental, Ropes — 5

T3. Kolter Dockery, Ropes — 4

T3. Jake Fogerson, New Home —4

T5. Hudson Agee, Farwell — 3

T5. Jayden Barrio, Littlefield — 3

T5. Brandon Cantu, Plains — 3

T5. Jeremiah Gonzales, Plains — 3

T5. Keyondre Jefferson, Post — 3

T5. Darion Palacio, Slaton — 3

T5. Apsen Reyher, Sudan — 3

* — incomplete stats

