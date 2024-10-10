Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Individual stat leaders in Lubbock, South Plains high school football through Week 6

    By Stephen Garcia and Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfj0k_0w1Omd6S00

    EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores and season totals to sports@lubbockonline.com by Monday each week to be included.

    Here are the Lubbock area's individual stat leaders entering Week 7 of the high school football season.

    PASSING

    1. Holden Phillips, Frenship — 115 of 155, 2,120 yards, 28 TDs, 3 INTs

    2. Welker Horn, Lubbock Christian — 129 of 181, 1,999 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs

    3. Daniel Ramos, Lamesa — 121 of 188, 1,784 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs

    4. Wyatt Holmstrom, Seminole — 132 of 177, 1,764 yards, 21 TDs, 3 INTs

    5. Nathan Martens, Muleshoe — 103 of 153, 1,630 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs

    6. Chip Green, Littlefield — 77 of 123, 1,482 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs

    7. Gavin Broome, Plains — 80 of 136, 1,253 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs

    8. Luke Arrington, Monterey — 86 of 146, 1,197 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs

    9. Seth Mayberry, Plainview — 94 of 165, 1,183 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs

    10. Ryan Rodriguez, Lubbock-Cooper — 74 of 120, 1,158 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs

    RUSHING

    1. Ian Vergara, Post — 125 carries, 974 yards, 12 TDs

    2. Rolando Martinez, Abernathy — 92 carries, 738 yards, 6 TDs

    3. Jordan Martinez, Tahoka — 56 carries, 680 yards, 8 TDs

    4. Daenin Smith, Snyder — 122 carries, 672 yards, 5 TDs

    5. *Braiden Dunkerson, Lubbock High — 109 carries, 664 yards, 8 TDs

    6. Dez Williams, Monterey — 95 carries, 653 yards, 7 TDs

    7. Demarion Finch, Coronado — 113 carries, 647 yards, 4 TDs

    8. Chip Green, Littlefield — 102 carries, 619 yards, 10 TDs

    9. Aidan Baldridge, Hale Center — 53 carries, 613 yards, 8 TDs

    10. Cristian Castillo, Roosevelt — 80 carries, 609 yards, 6 TDs

    RECEIVING

    1. Cylius McCurley, Lamesa — 56 catches, 847 yards, 17 TDs

    2. Mauricio Herrera, Muleshoe — 40 catches, 775 yards, 12 TDs

    3. Logan McCormick, Seminole — 41 catches, 682 yards, 8 TDs

    4. Chase Campbell, Frenship — 36 catches, 657 yards, 7 TDs

    5. Leyton Stone, Frenship — 31 catches, 650 yards, 13 TDs

    6. Ruben Arguello, Tahoka — 30 catches, 610 yards, 5 TDs

    7. Maddox Ellis, Plainview — 33 catches, 548 yards, 6 TDs

    8. Jaibryn Ornelas, Sudan — 15 catches, 547 yards, 9 TDs

    9. Gabriel Villanueva, Littlefield — 17 catches, 534 yards, 7 TDs

    10. Michael Dever, Lubbock-Cooper — 30 catches, 526 yards, 8 TDs

    TACKLES

    1. Eli Randol, Levelland — 69 (43 solo), 6½ TFL

    2. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 65 (12 solo), 15 TFL

    3. Zak Lewis, Lubbock Christian — 64 (16 solo), 4 TFL

    T4. Ben Castillo, Littlefield — 63 (45 solo), 13 TFL

    T4. Matheu Corder, Smyer — 63 (40 solo), 8 TFL

    T6. Gage Potter, Levelland — 60 (44 solo)

    T6. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 60 (13 solo)

    T6. Aybran Granados, Sudan — 60 (9 solo)

    9. Kasen Kauffman, Sudan — 59 (12 solo), 10 TFL

    10. Dylan McPhail, Smyer — 58 (36 solo), 6 TFL

    SACKS

    T1. Jonathan Harris Jr., Roosevelt — 7

    T1. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 7

    3. Luka Perez, Post — 5½

    T4. John Lopez, Floydada — 5

    T4. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 5

    6. Alex Mattox, Smyer — 4

    T7. Brady Bryan, Ropes — 3

    T7. Kanon Buckner, Ropes — 3

    T7. Elijah Soliz, Plainview — 3

    T7. Gustavo Vazquez, Snyder — 3

    T7. Malachi Walters, Abernathy — 3

    INTERCEPTIONS

    T1. Braun Hobbs, Floydada — 5

    T1. Branson Simental, Ropes — 5

    T3. Kolter Dockery, Ropes — 4

    T3. Jake Fogerson, New Home —4

    T5. Hudson Agee, Farwell — 3

    T5. Jayden Barrio, Littlefield — 3

    T5. Brandon Cantu, Plains — 3

    T5. Jeremiah Gonzales, Plains — 3

    T5. Keyondre Jefferson, Post — 3

    T5. Darion Palacio, Slaton — 3

    T5. Apsen Reyher, Sudan — 3

    * — incomplete stats

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Individual stat leaders in Lubbock, South Plains high school football through Week 6

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 hours ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — September 26, 2024
    Alameda Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy