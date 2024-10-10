At 5-1, Big 12-leading Texas Tech football telling harsh truths during open week

When the team returns to its normal schedule next week, there might be hurt feelings around the Texas Tech football coaching staff.

Head coach Joey McGuire said Wednesday that while the Red Raiders (5-1, 3-0) are atop the Big 12 standings, have won four straight games and had its best defensive performance of the season in Saturday's 28-22 win over Arizona, the Texas Tech staff is spending the open date telling some harsh truths.

This involves the offensive staff critiquing the Texas Tech defense and the defensive staff digging deep into the Red Raider offense.

"I can't wait for Sunday," McGuire said. "I asked them to leave their egos at the door and be very critical of each other, be very critical of me. I'm really excited about that. I hope we still come out as friends after that meeting and everything. I've already seen some of it. There's going to be some things that I think can really help us. We're going to take it to heart."

Despite the 5-1 overall record and 3-0 mark in Big 12 play, the Red Raiders know they haven't gotten the best out of themselves just yet. McGuire said the Arizona game was "our worst game" from the offensive line. The defense, while it has made strides, still needs work. The offense wasn't nearly as fluid in its two road games compared to home contests.

"We haven't really touched close to what we can do," quarterback Behren Morton said. "We haven't really played a full game. We played a half (against) North Texas. We didn't play a full game there. What we can get to, it's untouchable. ... We're going to get to the potential we know we can get to, and we're not even close to it right now."

In addition to the internal critiques, the Red Raiders will spend the week trying to heal up, especially in the secondary. The absences of Chapman Lewis, Jalon Peoples and Joseph Plunk actually forced the Red Raiders to change course on the season path for Devynn Cromwell.

As McGuire recalled, Cromwell approached him about potentially redshirting this season, hoping to stick around Texas Tech longer and get more playing time in 2025. McGuire agreed, but told Cromwell that "if a nuclear bomb goes off in the secondary room, you gotta be able to play."

That bomb went off in the week leading up to the Arizona game, so Cromwell's redshirt plan went out the window. He was credited with nine tackles in the win in Tucson. McGuire pointed to this as an example of what's going on at Texas Tech while other players around the country are already redshirting the remainder of the season, preserving a year of eligibility with the intent of heading to the transfer portal in December.

"The rest of the stuff that people are having to deal with," McGuire said, "here at Texas Tech because of the culture that we have, the university we have, the community, we've got a guy going the other way saying, ''You know what? I don't want to redshirt, Coach. I want to go play.'"

Because of his willingness to go without the redshirt, McGuire said packages will be designed specifically for Cromwell to get more playing time on defense. Receiver Micah Hudson will also have packages to get him on the field. The first example of that came Saturday when Hudson caught a 38-yard bomb from Morton and just missed out on his first collegiate touchdown.

The hope for the Red Raiders is as they rest up and get more bodies back, the team will be able to put together more complete efforts during the second half of the season.

"I'm glad we're 5-1," McGuire said, "but we have so much more. ... We haven't even come close to playing a complete game at the level that we can play at, and that's exciting. That drives you."

