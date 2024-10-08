Lubbock-Cooper, Shallowater players among area's top performers in high school volleyball

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, submit stats and results to sports@lubbockonline.com to be included.

Kat Dulin, Lubbock Christian

Dulin posted six kills, 26 assists, 18 digs and one block in a win over El Paso Immanuel Christian.

Meghan Norris, Trinity Christian

Norris recorded a team-high 17 kills to go with 17 digs, three blocks and an ace in a win over Arlington Grace Prep.

Olivia Whitfield, Frenship

Whitfield posted 20 assists, nine digs, two kills and an ace in a win over Odessa Permian.

Sarah Goltz, Lubbock-Cooper

Goltz had 14 kills and one block in a win over Amarillo Palo Duro.

Emma Clawson, Shallowater

Clawson had 13 kills and two digs in a win over Childress. She also had 11 kills and four digs in a win over Littlefield.

Rylee McDaniel, Ropes

McDaniel had eight kills, nine aces and 10 digs in a win over Tahoka.

Malory Holdman, Coronado

Holdman posted 23 assists, 12 digs and two aces in a win over Monterey. She had 15 assists, seven digs, two kills, one ace and one block in a loss to Amarillo High.

Lilly Diaz, Lubbock High

Diaz recorded 11 kills, two aces, 1½ blocks and two digs in a loss to Hobbs (N.M.).

Madi Heider, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

Heider led the team with 10 kills to go with three digs and three blocks in a win over San Angelo Lake View.

Erin Brodbeck, All Saints

Brodbeck had 15 assists, seven digs and four aces in a win over Amarillo Holy Cross.

Tobi McGehee, Lubbock Christian

McGehee posted 12 kills, eight digs and two blocks against Immanuel Christian.

Abby McKinley, Trinity Christian

McKinley posted 14 kills against Grace Prep.

Bliss Dane, Frenship

Dane had 14 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and an ace against Permian. She had 10 kills, 20 digs and two aces in a loss to Midland Legacy.

Lydia Pesterfield, Lubbock-Cooper

Pesterfield posted 19 assists and five aces against Palo Duro.

Ellis Roberts, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

Roberts had 11 kills and one block in a win over Levelland.

Jaci Fenter, Shallowater

Fenter had 13 assists and one ace against Childress and 22 assists, one ace and six digs against Littlefield.

Allye Bandy, Ropes

Bandy notched 20 assists, seven digs and four aces against Tahoka.

Zcearia James, Coronado

James had 10 kills, eight digs, one block and an ace against Monterey. She had seven kills, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces against Amarillo.

Bella Valdez, Lubbock High

Valdez recorded 18 digs, two kills and two assists against Hobbs.

Kennedy Ezell, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

Ezell posted 19 digs, four assists and two aces against Lake View.

Sophie Scolaro, All Saints

Scolaro had eight kills and two aces against Holy Cross.

Whitlee Blacklock, Lubbock Christian

Blacklock led the team with 27 digs to go with one ace against Immanuel Christian.

Addi Neufeld, Trinity Christian

Neufeld had 19 assists, four digs and two aces against Grace Prep.

Hadlee Welch, Frenship

Welch recorded 13 kills, five blocks and five digs against Permian. She had 13 kills, five blocks and one ace against Legacy.

Broox Lopez, Lubbock-Cooper

Lopez had 13 assists against Palo Duro.

Jorja McGuire, Shallowater

McGuire posted 13 kills, 14 digs and two blocks against Littlefield and seven kills, three aces and eight digs against Childress.

Braedyn Reyna, Ropes

Reyna had nine digs and three aces against Tahoka.

Addison Andrews, Coronado

Andrews recorded nine kills, 21 digs and two aces against Monterey. She also had 10 digs, three kills and an ace against Amarillo.

Emma Boling, Lubbock High

Boling posted five kills, six assists, five digs and two blocks against Hobbs.

Abby Dallas, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

Dallas had eight kills and six digs against Lake View.

Lauren Brashear, All Saints

Brashear had eight kills and one block against Holy Cross.

Raegan Lee, Lubbock Christian

Lee had eight kills, two aces and six digs against Immanuel Christian.

Cecily Kaufman, Trinity Christian

Kaufman led the team with 21 assists to go with two aces and one dig against Grace Prep.

Hana Hutcheson, Frenship

Hutcheson had 13 assists, three digs and one ace against Permian. She posted 24 assists and 10 digs against Legacy.

Brentley Preston, Lubbock-Cooper

Preston posted five kills against Palo Duro.

Kamryn Motheral, Shallowater

Motheral recorded 22 digs and three aces against Littlefield and 13 digs and an ace against Childress.

Lila Forsythe, Ropes

Forsythe totaled five kills and one block against Tahoka.

Hailee Parrott-Curtis, Coronado

Parrott-Curtis had five kills, four blocks and three digs against Monterey. She also had four kills and two blocks against Amarillo.

Jacelyn Gestes, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

Gestes had 17 assists, seven aces and three digs against Lake View. She also had 24 assists and eight digs against Levelland.

Emily White, All Saints

White recorded five kills, 11 aces, seven digs and one block against Holy Cross.

Tessa Watts, Lubbock Christian

Watts posted 15 assists, 12 digs, two kills and two blocks against Immanuel Christian.

Corey Fortner, Trinity Christian

Fortner had 12 assists and one ace against Grace Prep.

Jaycee Garza, Frenship

Garza notched 14 digs and three assists against Permian. She had 27 digs and an ace against Legacy.

Brynlyn Barnwell, Lubbock-Cooper

Barnwell had three kills and one block against Palo Duro.

Grace Barrett, Shallowater

Barrett posted 17 assists against Littlefield and 13 assists and three digs against Childress.

Addison Brown, Coronado

Brown had 12 digs against Monterey.

Katelyn Glenn, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

Glenn posted 11 assists and one dig against Lake View.

Addie Brewer, All Saints

Brewer had 12 assists and one kill against Holy Cross.

Elly Brewer, Trinity Christian

Brewer had five kills, four digs and a block against Grace Prep.

Lauren Villegas, Frenship

Villegas notched 10 kills with a .526 hitting percentage against Legacy. She added four blocks and three aces.

Riley Roberts, Lubbock-Cooper

Roberts had three kills and one block against Palo Duro.

Campbell Beeler, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

Beeler had 20 digs, one kill and one ace against Levelland.

Carli Buckley, Shallowater

Buckley posted nine kills and two blocks against Littlefield.

Zion Biggins, Trinity Christian

Biggins had six kills, two blocks and one dig against Grace Prep.

Scout Trumble, Frenship

Trumble posted 15 assists and nine digs against Legacy.

Emie Lusk, Shallowater

Lusk had seven kills and two blocks against Littlefield.

