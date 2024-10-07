West Texas police chief released from hospital, search for alleged shooter continues

A West Texas police chief whose shooting prompted a statewide Blue Alert last week is recovering after being released from a Lubbock hospital over the weekend, while the search for his alleged shooter continued into Monday.

Memphis, Texas Police Chief Rex Plant was recovering Monday following the shooting late Thursday in the Panhandle community that came as police attempted to arrest 33-year-old Seth Altman, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley.

Altman, who is now charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, remained at large Monday and authorities were still offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

"So far, none of the tips we've received have panned out, but we're still asking for information from the public as we continue this search and investigation." Barkley said, adding the multi-agency search for Altman covers Texas and beyond. "I would stay it's an extensive search - definitely in our area, but not limited to our area."

Texas authorities issued a statewide Blue Alert early Friday morning for Altman, who was last seen late Thursday in the Hall County community located between Amarillo and Wichita Falls.

Altman is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and red or auburn hair. He was last seen in the 200 block of South Fourth Street in Memphis around 11 p.m. Thursday wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Altman is "armed and dangerous" and warned the public not to approach him, but to call 911 if he's seen.

Altman is "wanted for the involvement in the injury of an officer" by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wireless Emergency Alert transmitted statewide Friday morning.

DPS: Memphis police chief shot while serving warrant on Seth Altman

Just after 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Plant and another officer were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Altman for burglary of a habitation, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson told the Avalanche-Journal.

DPS said when the officers approached Altman, the suspect pulled out a handgun, firing multiple rounds and shooting Plant. Altman then reportedly fled on foot.

The chief was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital where he was reported to be stable Friday morning and released over the weekend.

Altman is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and an additional warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

Gov. Abbott announces $10,000 reward

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced Altman has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 most wanted list, and that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

"Texas is first and foremost a law-and-order state," Abbott said in a news release. "Law enforcement officers selflessly put their lives on the line each day they put on their badge, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas. I encourage anyone with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online to help law enforcement bring this dangerous criminal to justice. Cecilia and I are praying for the swift recovery of Chief Rex Plant and for his loved ones during this difficult time."

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website .

Submit a tip online .

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive themselves.

Hall County agencies take precautions, Memphis ISD cancels classes

After initially announcing a delay, Memphis Independent School District canceled classes Friday "to ensure the safety of all," the district announced just before 8:45 a.m. The district also canceled the Memphis Cyclones' Friday night home football game against the Vega Longhorns.

Memphis City Hall was open Friday but employees were keeping the doors locked until further notice, the city posted on its website , urging citizens to call if they needed services.

Other agencies, like the Hall County/District Clerk's Office, which also serves as the county's elections office, delayed opening until 10 a.m. Friday due to the situation.

What is a Blue Alert?

"Blue Alerts are designed to speed in the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound local, state or federal law enforcement officers," according to the Texas Department of Public Safety , which issues the alerts. The alerts are transmitted to the public through a variety of channels, "facilitating tips and leads to law enforcement."

As part of the criteria for issuing a Blue Alert, the suspect must have killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer and investigators must believe the suspect "poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel."

The program was introduced by Gov. Rick Perry in 2008.

Where is Hall County, Texas?

Hall County is located in the southeastern Texas Panhandle, about 85 miles southeast of Amarillo and 140 miles northeast of Lubbock.

The rural county is home to about 2,800 people. Memphis is the county seat and largest city with about 2,000 residents.

(Reporter Alex Driggars contributed to this report.)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: West Texas police chief released from hospital, search for alleged shooter continues