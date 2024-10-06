Open in App
    Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Texas Ag Commissioner pushes new mental health campaign for farmers, ranchers

    By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis, call or text the AgriStress Helpline at 833-897-2474 or the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

    West Texas grit might be one of the strongest things there is in Texas, but sometimes it's OK to admit that you're not OK.

    To help combat mental health struggles farmers and ranchers face, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture have launched a new campaign dedicated to supporting the mental well-being of Texas' agricultural workers.

    Called the "Texas Peace of Mind" campaign, the initiative will launch at the Texas State Fair at the GO TEXAN Pavilion; however, there is an aspect of the campaign that has already been in operations for the past two years — the AgriStress Helpline.

    “Even the toughest people need help sometimes,” said Commissioner Miller. “Not only does the agriculture industry have some of the highest rates of fatalities and injuries across all age groups, but also some of the highest rates of suicide. TDA’s AgriStress Helpline is a great resource for Texas farmers and ranchers for support tailored specifically to the agriculture industry.”

    The helpline was first launched in March 2022 and has fielded 232 calls as of August 2024.

    Individuals can call or text the AgriStress Helpline at 833-897-2474.

    How many Texas farmers and ranchers are dealing with mental health struggles?

    While the TDA does not have a formal way of tracking the number of farmers, ranchers and ag workers being impacted by mental health issues, TDA did state that "an analysis of calls to Texas's AgriStress Helpline reveals that the Panhandle and West Texas regions have the fewest calls."

    However, TDA noted that this could be because those regions have a smaller rural population.

    What is the Farm Bill? Here is what you need to know as the deadline approaches

    What are the biggest mental health issues Texas farmers and ranchers face?

    The biggest mental health issues Texas farmers and ranchers are facing are:

    • Depression.
    • Anxiety.
    • Suicide.
    • Substance abuse (alcohol, drugs and opioids).

    A guide to mental health resources available to students, individuals in Lubbock

    What are the leading factors straining Texas farmer's and ranchers' mental health?

    "Our farmers and ranchers face challenges that most folks can’t fathom, and their mental health is just as critical as their physical well-being,” Miller said.

    According to the TDA, Texas loses about one farm per week. In addition, the following stressors also take a toll on ag worker's mental health:

    • Navigating tariffs.
    • Fluctuating commodity prices.
    • Unpredictable weather/ natural disasters.
    • Dealing with isolation.
    • Lack of a work-life balance.
    • Legacy issues.
    • Physical demands of the job.
    • Injuries.
    • Limited access to healthcare.

    Part 3: Connecting rural Texas to medical care through telehubs, drones

    "Our agricultural community is up against challenges like never before, and it's time we address the mental health needs of those who work day in and day out to feed this nation," said Miller. "With the 'Texas Peace of Mind' campaign, we aim to embrace open dialogue and unwavering support, ensuring our farmers, ranchers, and agriculture workers feel empowered to reach out when they need it most."

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Ag Commissioner pushes new mental health campaign for farmers, ranchers

