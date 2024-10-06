Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Lubbock-area football top performers: Seminole's Holmstrom throws for 5 TDs, runs for another

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxaF2_0vwEx39v00

    EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores to sports@lubbockonline.com to be included.

    Here are the best individual performances from Week 6 in high school football around the Lubbock area.

    Wyatt Holmstrom, Seminole

    Holmstrom completed 24 of 35 passes for 342 yards and five TDs in a win over Hereford. He also ran for 70 yards and a TD on eight carries.

    Rylen Brown, Shallowater

    Brown ran for 191 yards and two TDs on 16 carries in a win over Canadian.

    Ryder McElroy, Farwell

    McElroy ran for 81 yards and a score on four carries, caught three passes for 47 yards and a TD and also had an interception return TD in a win over Friona. He totaled seven tackles (six solo), including two for a loss.

    Welker Horn, Lubbock Christian

    Horn was 18 of 24 passing for 366 yards, four TDs and an interception in a win over Brownfield. He also ran for 23 yards and a score on two carries.

    Chip Green, Littlefield

    Green was 25 of 30 passing for 529 yards and six TDs in a loss to Coahoma. He also ran for 93 yards on 18 carries.

    Cooper Martin, Shallowater

    Martin ran for 179 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. He was also 6 of 13 passing for 96 yards and two TDs.

    Logan McCormick, Seminole

    McCormick made nine catches for 162 yards and two TDs.

    Cylius McCurley, Lamesa

    McCurley had 11 catches for 147 yards and four TDs in a loss to Roosevelt.

    Jonathan Armstrong, Farwell

    Armstrong was 11 of 23 passing for 189 yards, two TDs and an interception. He also ran 10 times for 129 yards and a TD.

    Major McNeese, Littlefield

    McNeese had three catches for 161 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 25 yards and a score on five carries.

    Chaymane Johnson, Lubbock-Cooper

    Johnson ran nine times for 54 yards and two TDs, adding a 3-yard catch in a win over Wichita Falls Legacy.

    Daniel Ramos, Lamesa

    Ramos was 24 of 40 passing for 350 yards, five TDs and an interception.

    Gabriel Villanueva, Littlefield

    Villanueva had five catches for 152 yards and a TD. He also ran for 7 yards and two TDs on two carries.

    Ben Castillo, Littlefield

    Castillo recorded 19 tackles (10 solo), including three for a loss.

    Caton Cramer, Seminole

    Cramer had three catches for 52 yards and two TDs, adding 44 yards and a score on 12 carries.

    Caden Brown, Lubbock-Cooper

    Brown was 7 of 10 passing for 125 yards and two TDs.

    DaiDai Atkins, Lubbock Christian

    Atkins ran for 32 yards and a TD on four carries, adding an 83-yard TD catch.

    Cooper Carthel, Lubbock Christian

    Carthel had eight catches for 134 yards and a TD.

    Eizeah Coleman, Littlefield

    Coleman made seven catches for 119 yards and a TD.

    Keaton Lee, Lubbock Christian

    Lee had four catches for 82 yards and two TDs.

    Brody Rowin, Shallowater

    Rowin had four catches for 75 yards and two TDs.

    Ian Mendez, Littlefield

    Mendez ran 16 times for 41 yards and a TD. He also caught three passes for 34 yards and a TD.

    Peyton Harris, Farwell

    Harris ran for 103 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

    Malaki Gutierrez, Lamesa

    Gutierrez made three catches for 82 yards and a TD.

    R.J. Florence, Lubbock-Cooper

    Florence ran for 71 yards and a TD on 11 carries.

    Hudson Agee, Farwell

    Agee had two catches for 71 yards and a TD.

    Benito Barrioz, Lamesa

    Barrioz ran seven times for 62 yards and caught four passes for 42 yards.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock-area football top performers: Seminole's Holmstrom throws for 5 TDs, runs for another

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 minutes ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Police: Woman set duffel bag aflame against Mahanoy building
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel24 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz27 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King18 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    Wyoming wildlife officials OK rancher payment plan for elk-eaten grass
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy