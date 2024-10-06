Lubbock-area football top performers: Seminole's Holmstrom throws for 5 TDs, runs for another

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores to sports@lubbockonline.com to be included.

Here are the best individual performances from Week 6 in high school football around the Lubbock area.

Wyatt Holmstrom, Seminole

Holmstrom completed 24 of 35 passes for 342 yards and five TDs in a win over Hereford. He also ran for 70 yards and a TD on eight carries.

Rylen Brown, Shallowater

Brown ran for 191 yards and two TDs on 16 carries in a win over Canadian.

Ryder McElroy, Farwell

McElroy ran for 81 yards and a score on four carries, caught three passes for 47 yards and a TD and also had an interception return TD in a win over Friona. He totaled seven tackles (six solo), including two for a loss.

Welker Horn, Lubbock Christian

Horn was 18 of 24 passing for 366 yards, four TDs and an interception in a win over Brownfield. He also ran for 23 yards and a score on two carries.

Chip Green, Littlefield

Green was 25 of 30 passing for 529 yards and six TDs in a loss to Coahoma. He also ran for 93 yards on 18 carries.

Cooper Martin, Shallowater

Martin ran for 179 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. He was also 6 of 13 passing for 96 yards and two TDs.

Logan McCormick, Seminole

McCormick made nine catches for 162 yards and two TDs.

Cylius McCurley, Lamesa

McCurley had 11 catches for 147 yards and four TDs in a loss to Roosevelt.

Jonathan Armstrong, Farwell

Armstrong was 11 of 23 passing for 189 yards, two TDs and an interception. He also ran 10 times for 129 yards and a TD.

Major McNeese, Littlefield

McNeese had three catches for 161 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 25 yards and a score on five carries.

Chaymane Johnson, Lubbock-Cooper

Johnson ran nine times for 54 yards and two TDs, adding a 3-yard catch in a win over Wichita Falls Legacy.

Daniel Ramos, Lamesa

Ramos was 24 of 40 passing for 350 yards, five TDs and an interception.

Gabriel Villanueva, Littlefield

Villanueva had five catches for 152 yards and a TD. He also ran for 7 yards and two TDs on two carries.

Ben Castillo, Littlefield

Castillo recorded 19 tackles (10 solo), including three for a loss.

Caton Cramer, Seminole

Cramer had three catches for 52 yards and two TDs, adding 44 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Caden Brown, Lubbock-Cooper

Brown was 7 of 10 passing for 125 yards and two TDs.

DaiDai Atkins, Lubbock Christian

Atkins ran for 32 yards and a TD on four carries, adding an 83-yard TD catch.

Cooper Carthel, Lubbock Christian

Carthel had eight catches for 134 yards and a TD.

Eizeah Coleman, Littlefield

Coleman made seven catches for 119 yards and a TD.

Keaton Lee, Lubbock Christian

Lee had four catches for 82 yards and two TDs.

Brody Rowin, Shallowater

Rowin had four catches for 75 yards and two TDs.

Ian Mendez, Littlefield

Mendez ran 16 times for 41 yards and a TD. He also caught three passes for 34 yards and a TD.

Peyton Harris, Farwell

Harris ran for 103 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Malaki Gutierrez, Lamesa

Gutierrez made three catches for 82 yards and a TD.

R.J. Florence, Lubbock-Cooper

Florence ran for 71 yards and a TD on 11 carries.

Hudson Agee, Farwell

Agee had two catches for 71 yards and a TD.

Benito Barrioz, Lamesa

Barrioz ran seven times for 62 yards and caught four passes for 42 yards.

