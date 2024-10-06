Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Lubbock business news includes what's going on with Leprino Foods, Bread & Jam, more

    By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Hello A-J readers!

    This week saw several highlights, including a major update on Leprino Foods and a sweet feature on a recently opened business.

    On Monday, the September business roundup published. There were more than a dozen business announcements, consisting of seven openings, two closings and five rumored confirmations. This is a decrease from September 2023's 22 listings.

    More: Durangos among 14 Lubbock businesses to announce changes in September.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyCjJ_0vwEUpkb00

    On Thursday, I visited a business that recently opened: Bread & Jam at Chicago Station, 5507 126th St., #211. The shop is a partnership between Kelle Barnard of Kelle B Jammin' and Todd Hassell of The Bread & The Bees, who share the goal of becoming the area's fresh, local bakery.

    More: New shop brings international and home food memories with fresh bread, local jams, more

    This weekend brought a highly anticipated update regarding Leprino Foods Company's factory in East Lubbock. The facility, back in 2021, gave an opening timeline of the end of 2024 for full operations. That has been pushed back, with officials confirming a new timeline: Phase 1 in early 2025 and full operations in 2026.

    More: Lubbock Leprino Foods is hiring. Here's how to apply, how much it pays.

    I asked Leprino communications officials several questions, including about potential traffic increases, the company's community involvement and hiring for the new facility. These answers are featured in two articles that published this weekend: one free article on employment (including wages), and a subscriber-exclusive detailing the when, where, and what exactly Leprino offers.

    More: Leprino Foods gives new opening timeline for Lubbock factory, hiring

    Recent openings include 806 Family Therapy at 8008 Slide Road, Suite 14, and Tech Café, 6810 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, on Wednesday. This Tech Café is operated by the same team as the former location on 50th Street, which closed in late 2023.

    806 Family Therapy is operated by several Texas Tech University graduates, who opened the business "to help meet the relational and mental health needs of our community as Couple, Marriage and Family Therapists," according to Erin Wilson. The business is accepting new clients and it has a website, 806familytherapy.com .

    Yesway, the company that owns Allsup's, confirmed another location is under construction at 9704 U.S. Highway 87.

    Going into next week, I hope to check out two farms and get updates on several expected October openings.

    As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news includes what's going on with Leprino Foods, Bread & Jam, more

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Good Samaritans brutally attacked after Cowboys game
    CBS DFW4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    South Park Mexican Up For Parole After Serving Decades In Prison For Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl
    allhiphop.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Harrowing leaked courtroom audio reveals survivors' testimony in case of entire Texas family lost at sea
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago
    College Football Cheerleader is Going Viral For Sideline Moment on Saturday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy