Lubbock business news includes what's going on with Leprino Foods, Bread & Jam, more

Hello A-J readers!

This week saw several highlights, including a major update on Leprino Foods and a sweet feature on a recently opened business.

On Monday, the September business roundup published. There were more than a dozen business announcements, consisting of seven openings, two closings and five rumored confirmations. This is a decrease from September 2023's 22 listings.

On Thursday, I visited a business that recently opened: Bread & Jam at Chicago Station, 5507 126th St., #211. The shop is a partnership between Kelle Barnard of Kelle B Jammin' and Todd Hassell of The Bread & The Bees, who share the goal of becoming the area's fresh, local bakery.

This weekend brought a highly anticipated update regarding Leprino Foods Company's factory in East Lubbock. The facility, back in 2021, gave an opening timeline of the end of 2024 for full operations. That has been pushed back, with officials confirming a new timeline: Phase 1 in early 2025 and full operations in 2026.

I asked Leprino communications officials several questions, including about potential traffic increases, the company's community involvement and hiring for the new facility. These answers are featured in two articles that published this weekend: one free article on employment (including wages), and a subscriber-exclusive detailing the when, where, and what exactly Leprino offers.

Recent openings include 806 Family Therapy at 8008 Slide Road, Suite 14, and Tech Café, 6810 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, on Wednesday. This Tech Café is operated by the same team as the former location on 50th Street, which closed in late 2023.

806 Family Therapy is operated by several Texas Tech University graduates, who opened the business "to help meet the relational and mental health needs of our community as Couple, Marriage and Family Therapists," according to Erin Wilson. The business is accepting new clients and it has a website, 806familytherapy.com .

Yesway, the company that owns Allsup's, confirmed another location is under construction at 9704 U.S. Highway 87.

Going into next week, I hope to check out two farms and get updates on several expected October openings.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

