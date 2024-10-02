Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Game of the Week: Is Monterey at Coronado football a must-win?

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Even with a majority of teams on open dates, it's a solid slate for Week 6 . Here are the best matchups for high school football in the Lubbock area.

    GAME OF THE WEEK

    Monterey (1-4, 0-1) at Coronado (1-4, 0-1)

    7 p.m. Friday, Lowrey Field

    We love a rivalry with added meaning on top.

    Neither Coronado nor Monterey has enjoyed their start to the season, but one will leave Lowrey Field with a better outlook on its playoff prospects. The other will be in deep trouble.

    It's surprising to think of a second-week district matchup as a must-win, but starting 0-2 would be damning. That would likely require at least a 3-1 finish to even squeak into the postseason.

    Down the line, Coronado and Monterey each face district favorite Abilene High. The Plainsmen also still play Amarillo Tascosa and the Mustangs have Amarillo High on the remaining schedule.

    Those Amarillo ISD foes picked up district-opening wins last week in games that slipped away. Tascosa pitched a second-half shutout to make up a small deficit in a 29-16 victory over Coronado. Amarillo High overcame a 10-point hole to down Monterey 50-42

    No matter the circumstances, Coronado and Monterey is an intriguing battle. With so much on the line, it will only be better.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rK8Z_0vrGqrWE00

    Week 6 games to watch for Lubbock area

    Dalhart (4-1) at Muleshoe (4-1)

    7 p.m. Friday, Benny Douglas Stadium

    Last week: Dalhart 21, Borger 14; Muleshoe 63, Clyde 48

    Can the Golden Wolves slow down the high-powered Mules? Muleshoe averages 57.8 points.

    Hereford (4-0) at Seminole (5-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium

    Last week: Hereford, open; Seminole 57, Denver City 8

    Any battle of undefeated teams from this point forward is a treat.

    Idalou (4-1) at Wall (4-1)

    7 p.m. Friday, Hawk Stadium

    Last week: Shallowater 24, Idalou 20; Wall 42, Sweetwater 21

    These teams met in the 2022 playoffs and could match up again deep in this year's postseason.

    Shallowater (3-2) at Canadian (3-2)

    7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium

    Last week: Shallowater 24, Idalou 20; Sunray 30, Canadian 20

    The Mustangs hope to add to Canadian's slide. A win would be a big boost of confidence.

    Littlefield (4-1) at Coahoma (3-1)

    7 p.m. Friday, Bill Easterling Memorial Stadium

    Last week: Littlefield 55, Brownfield 9; Wink 51, Coahoma 40

    The former district foes meet in a nice pre-district tuneup.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Game of the Week: Is Monterey at Coronado football a must-win?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    College football super league a nice idea with no chance of materializing | Don Williams
    Lubbock Avalanche-Journal21 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Denton Motorcyclist Fatally Collides on East University Dr
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Crime flourishing under bridge along Denver dry gulch trail
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Coppell Tragedy: Fatal Crash Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    The right to snowmobile over wildlife could soon be explicitly protected in Wyoming
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Wyoming wildlife officials OK rancher payment plan for elk-eaten grass
    WyoFile21 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy