Game of the Week: Is Monterey at Coronado football a must-win?

Even with a majority of teams on open dates, it's a solid slate for Week 6 . Here are the best matchups for high school football in the Lubbock area.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Monterey (1-4, 0-1) at Coronado (1-4, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Lowrey Field

We love a rivalry with added meaning on top.

Neither Coronado nor Monterey has enjoyed their start to the season, but one will leave Lowrey Field with a better outlook on its playoff prospects. The other will be in deep trouble.

It's surprising to think of a second-week district matchup as a must-win, but starting 0-2 would be damning. That would likely require at least a 3-1 finish to even squeak into the postseason.

Down the line, Coronado and Monterey each face district favorite Abilene High. The Plainsmen also still play Amarillo Tascosa and the Mustangs have Amarillo High on the remaining schedule.

Those Amarillo ISD foes picked up district-opening wins last week in games that slipped away. Tascosa pitched a second-half shutout to make up a small deficit in a 29-16 victory over Coronado. Amarillo High overcame a 10-point hole to down Monterey 50-42

No matter the circumstances, Coronado and Monterey is an intriguing battle. With so much on the line, it will only be better.

Week 6 games to watch for Lubbock area

Dalhart (4-1) at Muleshoe (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Benny Douglas Stadium

Last week: Dalhart 21, Borger 14; Muleshoe 63, Clyde 48

Can the Golden Wolves slow down the high-powered Mules? Muleshoe averages 57.8 points.

Hereford (4-0) at Seminole (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium

Last week: Hereford, open; Seminole 57, Denver City 8

Any battle of undefeated teams from this point forward is a treat.

Idalou (4-1) at Wall (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Hawk Stadium

Last week: Shallowater 24, Idalou 20; Wall 42, Sweetwater 21

These teams met in the 2022 playoffs and could match up again deep in this year's postseason.

Shallowater (3-2) at Canadian (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium

Last week: Shallowater 24, Idalou 20; Sunray 30, Canadian 20

The Mustangs hope to add to Canadian's slide. A win would be a big boost of confidence.

Littlefield (4-1) at Coahoma (3-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Bill Easterling Memorial Stadium

Last week: Littlefield 55, Brownfield 9; Wink 51, Coahoma 40

The former district foes meet in a nice pre-district tuneup.

