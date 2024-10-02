In Tahj Brooks' pursuit of Texas Tech football history, patience is a virtue

It took a beat for Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati's all-American nose tackle , to best describe what it's like going against Texas Tech football running back Tahj Brooks.

In the Red Raiders ' 44-41 win, Brooks bulldozed his way through the Bearcat defense , carrying the ball 32 times for 172 yards, both just shy of his personal records, and a pair of touchdowns. Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield was especially impressed by Brooks' blocking, which helped spring some big plays for quarterback Behren Morton in the passing game.

"He's a good running back for sure," Corleone said. "He's very patient. Probably the most patient back I ever went against."

Brooks began his Texas Tech career displaying that patience in another regard, spending the first three years with the Red Raiders splitting carries, primarily with SaRodorick Thompson, a near 50-50 divide between the two running backs. Since Thompson's graduation, Brooks has been the unquestioned No. 1 back, and he's had to use that patience in his runs.

"My first two years, I wasn't really as patient as you think I am now," Brooks said Tuesday. "I had to grow into that, and then really just growing into just seeing a lot more football than I have my first two years. I've seen a lot of football. I've seen a lot of blitzes. I've went against a lot of defensive coordinators that are in the NFL or on their way to the NFL, so I've seen all different types of looks.

"Patience comes with it and then just being successful and making guys miss."

Head coach Joey McGuire said that there was one play where Brooks was maybe a little too patient against Cincinnati, where center Sheridan Wilson was doing his best to hold up Corleone to let Brooks find the hole.

"I've never been around a guy that can be that patient," McGuire said, "and then all of a sudden go 0 to 60. And the thing that so many people, I don't know how you tackle him. He's got such great balance and his thighs are so big so if you're hitting him low, a lot of times, you'll bounce off him. And if you tackle him high, you're for sure going to bounce off of him."

Brooks has appeared in four of Tech's five games and ranks second in the nation in rush attempts (103) and sixth in yards (551). With Brooks being a known commodity entering the year, teams have made a concerted effort to shut him down. Brooks has still reached 100 yards in each of his four games because the passing game has been just as effective thus far.

"If we got a light box, we're going to run the football," associate head coach Kenny Perry said. "If we got a heavy box, we're gonna throw to the guys that have been making plays, the receivers and tight ends. That's tough on defenses because they start getting into a guessing game. And when they start playing a guessing game, that kind goings into our hand."

McGuire said the Indianapolis Colts were in town early this week to scout the Red Raiders, and the coach spent much of his time pitching Brooks, who's 616 yards away from breaking Byron Hanspard's all-time rushing record.

"I don't know who has a total back that is better than Tahj Brooks in college football," McGuire said. "I'm not trading for anybody, I'll tell you that. Everybody else can have whoever they want in their first pick. I'm taking Tahj Brooks."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: In Tahj Brooks' pursuit of Texas Tech football history, patience is a virtue