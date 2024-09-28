Open in App
    Amarillo High football storms back in second half to down Monterey in district opener

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    With both teams entering after Jekyll and Hyde performances in non-district, one thing was certain Friday : Someone's fortune was bound to change.

    Behind a stunning start to the third quarter, Amarillo High made its best effort to turn around its campaign with a comeback 50-42 win over Monterey on Friday. The Golden Sandstorm swept through Lowrey Field to make up a 10-point halftime deficit and take the District 2-5A Division I opener.

    It was a result Amarillo coach Chad Dunnam feels could right the ship.

    "I'm just so proud of our resiliency," Dunnam said, "and just keeping our head down and overcoming adversity. We overcame a lot of adversity. There's a lot of bad things that happened in that game, but a lot of good things as well."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLxOx_0vmu3Y9400

    Amarillo High starts second half on fire

    There was no rah-rah speech at halftime, but the Sandies came out of the locker room with a purpose. Amarillo scored 21 points in the first five minutes after the break, taking advantage of two Monterey turnovers. That included Austin Sluder's fumble-return touchdown on the third quarter's first drive.

    "Just a big play," Dunnam said. "We gained a ton of momentum. … I think we rode it for as long as we could. But (Monterey) didn't give up. They battled back, so my hat's off to them. They don't go away easy."

    The Sandies (2-2, 1-0 district) scored their second TD in 21 seconds when Jett Lopez connected with Bryson Brown one play after recovering another fumble. The Plainsmen (1-4, 0-1) tallied four giveaways, including three in the second half. That aided Amarillo's 31-13 advantage after halftime.

    Monterey still looking to 'finish'

    It was another night of frustration for Judd Thrash. The third-year Monterey coach sees improvement in his squad — which held a lead over Amarillo for the first time in his tenure — but it's resulted in one win through Week 5.

    "It all comes down to one thing: Finish," Thrash said. "You saw momentum shift, and you've got to finish. Gotta finish, man. That one fumble touchdown changed the game. We've got to be resilient and we've got to handle adversity."

    The Plainsmen surpassed 450 yards of offense, led by Luke Arrington's 295 yards passing. He fit his second TD to Cam Taylor in a tight window between two defenders to pull Monterey within one score in the fourth quarter. Amarillo thwarted the Plainsmen's last drive with Brown's interception near the sideline.

    "We're getting there as a program," Thrash said. "We're getting closer. We just need that one signature district win to head upward. And we're waiting on it. We're close. … Up 10 points and just didn't finish it."

    District play already looms large

    Playoff chances will take a major hit for either Monterey or Coronado next week. One of the crosstown rivals will leave 0-2 in district with heavy hitters still on the schedule.

    Still, Thrash downplayed the magnitude of the contest.

    "It's not a big game for us," Thrash said. "We'll treat it like it's any other game. That's the main thing is we've got to keep our composure next week. We've got to act like it's an ordinary game. None are bigger than the others."

    Amarillo heads into a matchup against district-favorite Abilene High. Dunnam is glad to take on that challenge with a measure of positivity from which to draw.

    "Coming into this ballgame we talked about (how) it's a new season," Dunnam said. "… The things that happened to us in the non-district happened for a reason, and we believed in that. We believed it's gonna prepare us for this district race. Our mindset was to be 1-0, and that's all we were worried about."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Vj2c_0vmu3Y9400

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

    Amarillo High 50, Monterey 42

    Amarillo 13 6 21 10 — 50

    Monterey 14 15 7 6 — 42

    SCORING SUMMARY

    First quarter

    AMA — Bryson Brown 39 run (Rhett Ladd kick), 10:30

    MON — Cam Taylor 11 pass from Luke Arrington (Gio Cardenas kick), 5:46

    AMA — Jude Dunavin 5 run (kick failed), 2:38

    MON — Kyree Baxter 11 run (Cardenas kick), 1:41

    Second quarter

    MON — Baxter 45 run (Cardenas kick), 9:00

    AMA — Dunavin 8 run (pass failed), 4:47

    MON — Baxter 7 run (Talon Jones pass from Arrington), 2:33

    Third quarter

    AMA — Austin Sluder 34 fumble return (Ladd kick), 10:50

    AMA — Oliver Parsons 19 pass from Jett Lopez (Ladd kick), 7:21

    AMA — Brown 48 pass from Lopez (Ladd kick), 7:00

    MON — Baxter 33 run (Cardenas kick), 2:40

    Fourth quarter

    AMA — Dunavin 33 pass from Lopez (Ladd kick), 11:51

    AMA — Sebastian Brim 36 field goal, 7:49

    MON — Taylor 16 pass from Arrington (kick failed), 7:05

    TEAM STATISTICS

    First downs: (A) 24; (M) 23

    Rushes-Yards: (A) 33-162; (M) 34-164

    Passing: (A) 357; (M) 295

    Comp-Att-Int: (A) 23-35-1; (M) 16-23-1

    Punts-Avg: (A) 1-34; (M) 3-33.3

    Fumbles-Lost: (A) 1-1; (M) 3-3

    Penalties-Yards: (A) 14-100; (M) 10-75

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING: Amarillo High, Jude Dunavin 22-134, Bryson Brown 1-39, Jett Lopez 5-6, Kason Stroud 2-0, Team 3-(-17). Monterey, Kyree Baxter 16-150, Dez Williams 10-33, Deuce Moore 1-2, Luke Arrington 5-(-9), Team 2-(-12).

    PASSING: Amarillo High, Lopez 23-34-1—357. Monterey, Arrington 16-23-1—295.

    RECEIVING: Amarillo High, Oliver Parsons 8-87, Cooper Manning 6-128, Brown 4-67, Dunavin 3-52, Austin Sluder 2-23. Monterey, Cam Taylor 8-164, Q Boyd 4-97, Landon Hiebert 3-25, Camden Offutt 1-9.

    RECORDS: Amarillo High 2-2, 1-0; Monterey 1-4, 0-1.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Amarillo High football storms back in second half to down Monterey in district opener

