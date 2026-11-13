Loxley’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like staying active and working with their hands. Here are a few solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: Ace Hardware Corporation

Ace Hardware Corporation Location: Loxley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.85 – $20.75 per hour

Keep Ace’s distribution center clean and safe: sweeping aisles, handling cardboard and trash, cleaning bathrooms and offices, and helping with sidewalks in bad weather. Weekly pay, solid health benefits, 401(k) with company contributions, paid time off, tuition help, and discounts on big-name brands make this a strong long-term option.

Employer: Swinson Air Conditioning Co Inc

Location: Loxley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Diagnose, repair, and maintain heating and cooling systems for local customers. Good fit if you already have HVAC experience, like solving technical problems, and want steady field work with customer interaction.

Employer: Swinson Air Conditioning Co Inc

Location: Loxley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Install new HVAC systems for homes and small businesses, from ductwork to final testing. Great for someone with mechanical skills who doesn’t mind physical work and wants to build a trade with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.