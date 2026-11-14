Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Loxahatchee, FL? These adoptable dogs at Big Dog Ranch Rescue are hoping to meet their forever families soon.

Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Tiny, fluffy Tobias Tulip is a baby Pomeranian mix with a soft tan coat and a big future ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, this little guy could be your next best friend.

👉 Meet Tobias Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Sweet Tasha Tulip is another adorable baby Pomeranian mix with a tan coat. She’s young, tiny, and ready to grow up with a loving family who can guide her through all the fun puppy stages.

👉 Meet Tasha Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Cooper is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a cream and brown coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and daily exercise.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Milo is a handsome 5‑year‑old black Lab/Retriever mix. He was rescued in 2021, adopted in 2022, and recently returned with his sister due to changes in his family’s life. Milo is sweet but shy and needs a little time to warm up. Once he trusts you, he’s very loving and likes to stay close.

He is housetrained and knows basic commands like sit, stay, and come. He has a moderate energy level, making him a nice match for someone who enjoys daily walks and quiet time at home.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Ellie is a young, medium-sized mixed breed girl with a pretty white coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning manners and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: February 1351, also called Black Betty

February 1351, also called Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Black Betty is a medium mixed-breed adult who survived a tough start. She and eight friends were in an overcrowded kill shelter in Northern Florida and at risk of euthanasia when Big Dog Ranch Rescue stepped in and saved them. Now she’s safe and waiting for a family who will give her the secure, loving home she deserves.

👉 Meet Black Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Loxahatchee, FL, consider visiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue or giving them a call at (561) 791-6465 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.