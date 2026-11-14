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🐶 Playful Pomeranians & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Loxahatchee
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Loxahatchee, FL? These adoptable dogs at Big Dog Ranch Rescue are hoping to meet their forever families soon.
Tobias Tulip
- Breed: Pomeranian mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue
- Phone: (561) 791-6465
Tiny, fluffy Tobias Tulip is a baby Pomeranian mix with a soft tan coat and a big future ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, this little guy could be your next best friend.
👉 Meet Tobias Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tasha Tulip
- Breed: Pomeranian mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue
- Phone: (561) 791-6465
Sweet Tasha Tulip is another adorable baby Pomeranian mix with a tan coat. She’s young, tiny, and ready to grow up with a loving family who can guide her through all the fun puppy stages.
👉 Meet Tasha Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cooper
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue
- Phone: (561) 791-6465
Cooper is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a cream and brown coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and daily exercise.
👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue
- Phone: (561) 791-6465
Milo is a handsome 5‑year‑old black Lab/Retriever mix. He was rescued in 2021, adopted in 2022, and recently returned with his sister due to changes in his family’s life. Milo is sweet but shy and needs a little time to warm up. Once he trusts you, he’s very loving and likes to stay close.
He is housetrained and knows basic commands like sit, stay, and come. He has a moderate energy level, making him a nice match for someone who enjoys daily walks and quiet time at home.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ellie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue
- Phone: (561) 791-6465
Ellie is a young, medium-sized mixed breed girl with a pretty white coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning manners and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
February 1351 aka Black Betty
- Name: February 1351, also called Black Betty
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue
- Phone: (561) 791-6465
Black Betty is a medium mixed-breed adult who survived a tough start. She and eight friends were in an overcrowded kill shelter in Northern Florida and at risk of euthanasia when Big Dog Ranch Rescue stepped in and saved them. Now she’s safe and waiting for a family who will give her the secure, loving home she deserves.
👉 Meet Black Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Loxahatchee, FL, consider visiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue or giving them a call at (561) 791-6465 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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