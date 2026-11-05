🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Loxahatchee

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Loxahatchee, FL? These adoptable dogs at Big Dog Ranch Rescue are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Bentley is a 4-year-old sweetheart who came back to the ranch in 2024 when his previous owner realized they couldn’t give him the care he deserves. Change has been hard on him, but he’s shown he is gentle, loving, and sensitive.

He can be a bit timid with new people, so he’ll do best with a patient family who will let him warm up at his own pace. The shelter notes he would be happiest in a home with respectful kids who understand giving him space and honoring his boundaries.

If you can offer Bentley a calm, kind home, he’s ready to return that love many times over.

👉 Meet Bentley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Greater Swiss Mountain Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Sissy is a beautiful senior girl with classic black and white Swiss Mountain Dog markings. She’s looking for a soft place to land and a family who appreciates the calm, steady love that older dogs give so well.

If you have room in your heart for a senior pup, Sissy could be the perfect match for a quieter home and gentle walks.

👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pointer mix

Chihuahua / Pointer mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Phone: (561) 791-6465

Baby Ruth is a young, white Chihuahua/Pointer mix who’s just starting life and looking for his first real home. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of guidance as he grows.

If you’re excited about raising a pup and helping him learn about the world, Baby Ruth could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Baby Ruth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Loxahatchee, please consider visiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue or giving them a call at (561) 791-6465 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.