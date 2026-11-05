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Lowndes County

📢 Lowndes DUI Court named Georgia Model Court for 2027–2029

6 days ago
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📢 Lowndes DUI Court named Georgia Model Court for 2027–2029

The Lowndes County DUI Accountability Court has been chosen by the Council of Accountability Court Judges (CACJ) as a Model Court for 2027–2029 for the entire state of Georgia.

Started in January 2017, this is a voluntary, post‑conviction, treatment-based program for people with multiple DUI offenses. Instead of just jail time, it uses:

  • Close judicial supervision
  • Mandatory substance abuse treatment
  • Intensive drug testing
  • Community surveillance

So far, 125 people have graduated from the program.

Judge Ellen Golden credits a full team, including court staff, defense, prosecution, probation, treatment providers, surveillance, and case management, for the court’s success.

As a Model Court, Lowndes County will now mentor other DUI courts across Georgia, sharing what works to improve public safety, recovery, and reduced repeat offenses.

For more information, contact Bonnie Stewart, DUI Court Coordinator, at 229-671-2835 or bonnie.stewart@lowndescounty.com.

More Info: Lowndes County DUI Accountability Court Selected a...

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