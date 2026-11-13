Bridge demolition work on U.S. 422 West, Sanatoga Road, and Porter Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township (Montgomery County) and North Coventry Township (Chester County) will cause several traffic changes as part of PennDOT’s $83.6 million project to rebuild about 2.1 miles of the expressway and replace bridges between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

Drivers should expect:

Sanatoga Road closed 24/7 between High Street and Linfield Road from Monday, November 30 through Monday, December 21 ; detour uses High Street , Evergreen Road , and Linfield Road .

closed between and from through ; detour uses , , and . Weekday lane closures with flaggers on Porter Road between High Street and Sanatoga Station Road from Monday, November 30 through Monday, December 14 , 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM .

between and from through , . A left lane closure with intermittent traffic stoppages on westbound U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga (Evergreen Road) and Hanover Street interchanges from Tuesday, December 1 through Thursday, December 3, 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM each night.

Drivers should leave extra travel time; all work depends on weather.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lower Pottsgrove Township Emergency Management