Lane Closure on U.S. 422 East November 9

A left lane on eastbound U.S. 422 will be closed on Monday, November 9, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM between the Hanover Street and Sanatoga (Evergreen Road) interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, and North Coventry Township, Chester County for barrier relocation work. Drivers should expect backups and delays in this area and allow extra travel time; the work schedule depends on weather.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lower Pottsgrove Township Emergency Management