📢 Volunteer for Lower Paxton’s new Economic Development Committee

Lower Paxton Township is creating a new Economic Development Committee and is looking for volunteers to serve.

This volunteer committee will meet monthly starting in 2027 and will focus on economic development issues in the township.

If you’re interested in getting involved and helping shape local economic growth, you can apply online at: bit.ly/LPTServe.

This opportunity is open to residents who want to serve their community in an ongoing, advisory role.