🏛️ The Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at 425 Prince Street for a regular business meeting.

They’ll open with the Pledge of Allegiance and decide whether to approve minutes from the September 15, 2026 Budget and Business Meetings.

There will be time for public comment, then comments from the Chair and other Board members. The Manager’s Report will feature a Parks & Recreation presentation.

Under Planning & Zoning, the Board will review Improvement Guarantees and a waiver of land development request for 4010 McIntosh Road.

In New Business, the Board will consider:

Adopting Resolution 2026-30 to submit a $1,000,000 Statewide Local Share Assessment Grant request to the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for the Possibility Place Playground Project .

to submit a Statewide Local Share Assessment Grant request to the for the . Approving Application for Payment No. 1 to Herr Signal & Lighting Co., Inc. for the Route 39 Adaptive Signals Project.

They will also act on payment of bills for Lower Paxton Township and the Lower Paxton Township Authority, including township and sewer check registers and the sewer authority check register dated 11/17/26.

Announcements will close the meeting, followed by adjournment. The next business meeting is set for Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Public meetings may be audio and/or video recorded.