Lower Macungie Township neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need clothes, pet gear, or old-school movie fun, take a look below.

Item: Vhs tapes and player

Details: About 50 VHS tapes plus a VHS player. Great if you still enjoy movies on tape or want them for a project or donation.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Penn's Meadow, Macungie, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large white bags of women’s clothes and gym shoes

Details: Two large bags of women’s clothes in size medium, plus women’s gym shoes size 7. Described as in great condition. Nice free deal if you or someone you know wears these sizes.

Condition: Great condition (per poster)

Location: Rolling Meadows, Macungie, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dog fence

Details: Dog fence listed under pet supplies. Could be useful to create a safe area for your dog indoors or outdoors. Exact size and style are not listed, so be sure to ask the poster.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Penn's Meadow, Macungie, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lower Macungie Township tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.