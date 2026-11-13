Lowell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses who like both facility-based and home health work. If you’re licensed and ready for steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Lowell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide resident-centered nursing care in skilled nursing, rehab, and memory care. You’ll assess residents, give meds and treatments, lead care plans with an interdisciplinary team, and supervise CNAs while keeping families in the loop.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Lowell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside role for an LPN who likes direct resident care. You’ll give meds and treatments, track and report changes in condition, document carefully, and work closely with RNs and the care team to support long-term and post-acute residents.

Employer: AdvisaCare

AdvisaCare Location: Lowell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, benefits, PTO, 401K, and weekly paychecks)

Great fit if you prefer one-on-one care in the home. You’ll manage your own caseload, do full assessments, create care plans, give meds and treatments, and educate patients and families, with flexible scheduling and 24/7 staffing support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.