Lowell has a nice mix of cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, from healthcare to cars to homes and offices. Good options here if you like staying active and seeing your work shine by the end of a shift.

Employer: RegalCare at Lowell

RegalCare at Lowell Location: Lowell, MA

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

This role keeps linens and clothing clean for patients and residents in a healthcare setting. You’ll wash, dry, sort, and restock laundry, follow safety and infection-control rules, and work with other departments. No set experience required, and they mention growth and a supportive environment.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 280 Chelmsford St, Lowell, MA 01851

Salary: $18/hour , full-time, 40 hours/week

, full-time, 40 hours/week Type: Full-time

Clean and detail rental cars, trucks, and vans inside and out, check fluids and tires, and help keep the lot and branch tidy. Set Monday–Friday 8:00 am–5:00 pm schedule, benefits (health, PTO, 401(k) with match), and employee discounts on rentals and car purchases.

Employer: Molly Maid (franchise location)

Location: Lowell / North Chelmsford, MA

Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hour (many team leads average $19–$24/hour , can make $850+/week )

(many team leads average , can make ) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Daytime house cleaning, no nights, weekends, or holidays. They provide supplies, training, uniform, and a company car while you work, plus tips, bonuses, PTO, and up to 4% retirement match. Good fit if you like working on a team and want a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: ABS Cleaning Co., Inc

Location: Lowell, MA

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Simple, steady office cleaning Mon, Tue, Wed & Fri, 5:30 pm–8:00 pm. Tasks include emptying trash, vacuuming, sweeping/mopping floors, dusting, and cleaning bathrooms and café areas while following health and safety rules.

If one of these fits your schedule and pay needs, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.