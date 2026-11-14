Lowell’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands and local shops hiring. If you like helping people and keeping a store running smooth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $26.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027

Lead the store when managers are offsite, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running at a high level. Full-time hours with a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) for eligible employees.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (recruiting for a retail company)

(recruiting for a retail company) Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $27.50 – $30.00/hour

Support daily store operations, coach the sales team, and drive KPIs like conversion and average transaction size. This role offers benefits, merchandise discounts, and strong growth potential with exposure to senior leadership.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time, salaried (generally ~48 hrs/week)

Pay: $62,000 – $104,000/year

Lead a team to keep the store clean, safe, and well-stocked while hitting sales and margin goals. Role includes occasional full-store leadership and comes with robust benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, parental leave, and employee discounts for eligible associates).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.