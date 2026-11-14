Lowell has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for homes right now. All of these cuties are at the Lowell Humane Society and are looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Jon is a tiny brown tabby-style boy who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to help him grow up confident and loved.

👉 Meet Jon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Wiggle is a soft gray baby boy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’s ready for a home that can give him playtime, training, and love.

👉 Meet Wiggle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Pot Roast is a fluffy cream-colored girl with a medium-length coat that will need regular brushing as she grows.

👉 Meet Pot Roast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Sausage Link is a tuxedo baby with a medium coat and that classic black-and-white look many people love.

👉 Meet Sausage Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Brooklynn is a young brown baby girl who will need a family ready for kitten energy, play, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Brooklynn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Beef Supreme is another tuxedo baby with a medium-length coat and that sharp black-and-white pattern.

👉 Meet Beef Supreme and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Solid black

Solid black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Wilbur is a fluffy all-black baby boy who will grow into a sleek, handsome cat with the right care and attention.

👉 Meet Wilbur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (not a tiny baby, but still very young)

Young (not a tiny baby, but still very young) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Pudge is a young brown boy who’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and curiosity.

👉 Meet Pudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Joe is another sweet brown baby boy, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps with his new family.

👉 Meet Joe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Berry Iced Tea is a young gray girl, a nice choice if you want a cat who’s a bit older than a tiny kitten but still very playful.

👉 Meet Berry Iced Tea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lowell Humane Society

Phone: (978) 452-7781

Tuna Casserole is a fluffy tuxedo baby girl who will need brushing and lots of gentle social time as she grows.

👉 Meet Tuna Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Lowell Humane Society at (978) 452-7781 to ask about meeting any of these sweet cats, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.