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🐱 Playful Lowell Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Lowell has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for homes right now. All of these cuties are at the Lowell Humane Society and are looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with.
Jon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Jon is a tiny brown tabby-style boy who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to help him grow up confident and loved.
👉 Meet Jon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wiggle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Wiggle is a soft gray baby boy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’s ready for a home that can give him playtime, training, and love.
👉 Meet Wiggle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pot Roast
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly cream/ivory
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Pot Roast is a fluffy cream-colored girl with a medium-length coat that will need regular brushing as she grows.
👉 Meet Pot Roast and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sausage Link
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Sausage Link is a tuxedo baby with a medium coat and that classic black-and-white look many people love.
👉 Meet Sausage Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brooklynn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Brooklynn is a young brown baby girl who will need a family ready for kitten energy, play, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Brooklynn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beef Supreme
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Beef Supreme is another tuxedo baby with a medium-length coat and that sharp black-and-white pattern.
👉 Meet Beef Supreme and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wilbur
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid black
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Wilbur is a fluffy all-black baby boy who will grow into a sleek, handsome cat with the right care and attention.
👉 Meet Wilbur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pudge
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (not a tiny baby, but still very young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Pudge is a young brown boy who’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and curiosity.
👉 Meet Pudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Joe is another sweet brown baby boy, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps with his new family.
👉 Meet Joe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Berry Iced Tea
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Berry Iced Tea is a young gray girl, a nice choice if you want a cat who’s a bit older than a tiny kitten but still very playful.
👉 Meet Berry Iced Tea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tuna Casserole
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lowell Humane Society
- Phone: (978) 452-7781
Tuna Casserole is a fluffy tuxedo baby girl who will need brushing and lots of gentle social time as she grows.
👉 Meet Tuna Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Lowell Humane Society at (978) 452-7781 to ask about meeting any of these sweet cats, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.