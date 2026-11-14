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Lowell
💻 Lowell, MA IT Hiring: Multiple Tech & Security Roles Open Now
12 days ago
Lowell’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on field work to high-level engineering and security. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the Merrimack Valley, this is a good moment to look around.
Staff Engineer, HashiCorp Vault
- Employer: IBM
- Location: Lowell, MA (IBM Software)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a senior-level role (15+ years experience) driving architecture, technical strategy, and innovation for HashiCorp Vault at enterprise scale. You’ll mentor other engineers, shape security and data lifecycle patterns, and influence product direction across multiple teams.
IT Field Technician I
- Employer: Rockland Trust Company
- Location: Lowell, MA (and regional branches)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (pay based on skills/experience)
Hands-on role installing and supporting servers, desktops, routers, switches, and phones across bank branches and data centers. Good fit if you like being in the field, solving hardware/network issues, and want strong benefits and growth in a stable financial institution.
IT Business Systems Analyst
- Employer: MACOM Technology Solutions
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Type: Full-time (RSU and bonus eligible)
- Salary: $69,000 – $110,000
You’ll be the bridge between business and IT for Teamcenter PLM, helping Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Operations improve product lifecycle processes. Great for early-career analysts (1–3 years) who want exposure to semiconductors, PLM, and cross-functional projects.
Student Records and Systems Support Specialist (Temporary/Part-time)
- Employer: UMass Lowell – Office of the Registrar
- Location: Lowell, MA (campus)
- Type: Part-time, temporary, non-benefited
- Salary: About $25/hour
Ideal for recent grads in CS, IT, Business Analytics, or IS who want real experience with PeopleSoft SIS, Salesforce, document management, and reporting tools. You’ll work on data analysis, reporting, workflows, and system testing to improve student records and processes.
Security Engineer (Audit & Compliance Focus)
- Employer: Robotics Technologies (consulting for an insurance client)
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Type: Contract (14+ months, W-2/1099/C2C)
- Pay: Up to $68/hour (C2C bill rate)
Senior security role (7+ years) leading audit readiness, evidence prep, and control walkthroughs for a highly regulated environment. Strong fit if you know data security controls, audits, and GRC tools, and want a long contract with potential extension.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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