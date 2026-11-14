Lowell’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on field work to high-level engineering and security. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the Merrimack Valley, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Lowell, MA (IBM Software)

(IBM Software) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior-level role (15+ years experience) driving architecture, technical strategy, and innovation for HashiCorp Vault at enterprise scale. You’ll mentor other engineers, shape security and data lifecycle patterns, and influence product direction across multiple teams.

Employer: Rockland Trust Company

Location: Lowell, MA (and regional branches)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on skills/experience)

Hands-on role installing and supporting servers, desktops, routers, switches, and phones across bank branches and data centers. Good fit if you like being in the field, solving hardware/network issues, and want strong benefits and growth in a stable financial institution.

Employer: MACOM Technology Solutions

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time (RSU and bonus eligible)

Full-time (RSU and bonus eligible) Salary: $69,000 – $110,000

You’ll be the bridge between business and IT for Teamcenter PLM, helping Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Operations improve product lifecycle processes. Great for early-career analysts (1–3 years) who want exposure to semiconductors, PLM, and cross-functional projects.

Employer: UMass Lowell – Office of the Registrar

Location: Lowell, MA (campus)

Type: Part-time, temporary, non-benefited

Salary: About $25/hour

Ideal for recent grads in CS, IT, Business Analytics, or IS who want real experience with PeopleSoft SIS, Salesforce, document management, and reporting tools. You’ll work on data analysis, reporting, workflows, and system testing to improve student records and processes.

Employer: Robotics Technologies (consulting for an insurance client)

(consulting for an insurance client) Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Contract ( 14+ months , W-2/1099/C2C)

Contract ( , W-2/1099/C2C) Pay: Up to $68/hour (C2C bill rate)

Senior security role (7+ years) leading audit readiness, evidence prep, and control walkthroughs for a highly regulated environment. Strong fit if you know data security controls, audits, and GRC tools, and want a long contract with potential extension.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.