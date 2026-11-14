Lowell’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door or level up your career, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tufts Medicine / Lowell General Hospital

Tufts Medicine / Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Part-time, per diem options

Part-time, per diem options Pay: $20.12 – $25.15/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Work across units in a Magnet-recognized hospital, helping with vital signs, ADLs, transport, and basic clinical tasks. 8- or 12-hour shifts, all shifts available, every third weekend, plus per-diem options that are perfect for nursing students.

Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Various (home care roles)

Various (home care roles) Pay: Not listed

Support seniors at home with daily care, companionship, errands, and light housekeeping. Offers free HHA training, daily pay, flexible schedules (mornings, evenings, weekends), PTO/medical for 30+ hours, 401(k) with match, and sign-on/referral bonuses.

Employer: Lowell General Hospital / Tufts Medicine

Location: 295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA

Type: Per diem

Per diem Pay: $21.53 – $26.91/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Assist with endoscopy procedures, scope reprocessing, room turnover, and patient prep in a specialty procedural unit. Per-diem hours, typically 7:30am–4pm or 8am–4:30pm, with every other weekend/holiday, plus benefits starting day one, 403(b) match, tuition reimbursement, and free parking.

Employer: Evolve Therapy Services

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Lead all therapy operations in an in-house skilled nursing facility, overseeing PT/OT/SLP services, compliance, documentation, and team procedures. Requires a therapy degree and active license, with growth opportunities, and medical, dental, and vision benefits for full-time.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.