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🏥 Lowell, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Lowell’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door or level up your career, these local roles are worth a look.
Patient Care Tech/Nurse Assistant – Float Pool (All Shifts)
- Employer: Tufts Medicine / Lowell General Hospital
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Type: Part-time, per diem options
- Pay: $20.12 – $25.15/hour (based on full-time equivalent)
Work across units in a Magnet-recognized hospital, helping with vital signs, ADLs, transport, and basic clinical tasks. 8- or 12-hour shifts, all shifts available, every third weekend, plus per-diem options that are perfect for nursing students.
Caregiver Opportunities (HHA, CNA, PCA, Homemaker)
- Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Type: Various (home care roles)
- Pay: Not listed
Support seniors at home with daily care, companionship, errands, and light housekeeping. Offers free HHA training, daily pay, flexible schedules (mornings, evenings, weekends), PTO/medical for 30+ hours, 401(k) with match, and sign-on/referral bonuses.
Clinical Endoscopy Tech – Per Diem
- Employer: Lowell General Hospital / Tufts Medicine
- Location: 295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: $21.53 – $26.91/hour (based on full-time equivalent)
Assist with endoscopy procedures, scope reprocessing, room turnover, and patient prep in a specialty procedural unit. Per-diem hours, typically 7:30am–4pm or 8am–4:30pm, with every other weekend/holiday, plus benefits starting day one, 403(b) match, tuition reimbursement, and free parking.
Director of Rehab (In-House SNF – PT/PTA/OT/OTA/SLP)
- Employer: Evolve Therapy Services
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Lead all therapy operations in an in-house skilled nursing facility, overseeing PT/OT/SLP services, compliance, documentation, and team procedures. Requires a therapy degree and active license, with growth opportunities, and medical, dental, and vision benefits for full-time.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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