Lowell’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of tech, semiconductor, and enterprise HCM roles. If you’re strong at building relationships and closing deals, there’s real money and growth on the table.

Employer: Flourish (for a global tech company)

Flourish (for a global tech company) Location: Chelmsford, MA (near Lowell) – Hybrid, 3 days/week in office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 base + commission (OTE up to ~€95,000)

Entry/early-career tech sales role where you book meetings, research accounts, and talk with senior decision makers across the US. You’ll get structured sales training, clear growth paths toward Account Executive, and exposure to complex, high-value technology deals.

Employer: MACOM

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $101,000 – $188,000

Senior sales ops role at a global semiconductor leader, owning pricing strategy, revenue planning, forecasting, and channel support. Good fit if you have 8+ years in semiconductors, love data and process improvement, and want visibility with global sales, finance, and P&L leadership; includes RSU eligibility and a full benefits package.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Lowell, MA (Enterprise field sales)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $80,000 – $175,000 (base + commission)

High-level, new-logo enterprise sales role selling Paychex/Paycor’s HCM platform to companies with 100+ employees. Ideal if you have 5+ years of complex B2B sales (HCM experience preferred), are comfortable with C‑suite conversations, and want uncapped earnings, strong sales support, and big, strategic deals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or flexibility on requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.