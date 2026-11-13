Lowell’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around the hospitals and downtown spots. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tufts Medicine / Lowell General Hospital

Tufts Medicine / Location: Lowell, MA (Saints Campus, 1 Hospital Drive)

Type: Per diem, evenings (rotating weekends and holidays)

Per diem, evenings (rotating weekends and holidays) Pay: $17.00 – $19.09 per hour (based on full‑time equivalent)

Help prepare and deliver meals for hospital patients, keep kitchen areas clean, and support menu selection for special diets. Good fit if you have food service experience, can be on your feet most of the day, and want to be part of a large, respected healthcare system.

Employer: Europa

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Part-time (about 12 hours per week )

(about ) Pay: $10.00 – $12.00 per hour (plus tips, if offered by employer)

Mix and serve drinks, run the POS, and keep the bar area clean and welcoming. Great if you have bartending or serving experience, know your way around cocktails and beer, and have certifications like ServSafe or TIPS.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have more than one opening or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.