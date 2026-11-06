💻 Several High-Impact IBM Tech Roles Now Hiring in Lowell, MA

Lowell’s tech scene is buzzing, and IBM is a big part of it right now. If you’re into cloud, security, or product strategy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Lowell, MA (Software / Cloud Security)

(Software / Cloud Security) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Product Security Partnerships team helping keep HashiCorp products secure across cloud and self‑managed environments. You’ll do threat modeling, code reviews, vulnerability management, and help build security tools and training that impact a huge global customer base.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Lowell, MA (Cloud Economics / Product)

(Cloud Economics / Product) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the cost model and gross margin for Confluent Cloud as it scales worldwide. This role blends product management, cloud economics, and strategy—perfect if you like working with AWS/Azure/GCP bills, pricing, and expansion plans across regions.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Lowell, MA (Application & Product Security)

(Application & Product Security) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Embedded with the teams behind HashiCorp Vault, Boundary, and Radar, you’ll be the go‑to security expert. Expect deep work on secure design, vulnerability triage, incident response, and building automation and AI‑assisted tools to scale product security.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—IBM often lists related openings once you’re on the job page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.