🏥 Lowell, MA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $68/hr

Lowell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Tufts Medicine/Lowell General and local rehab centers all hiring. If you’re looking for steady shifts, strong benefits, or a way to break into hospital work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tufts Medicine / Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus

Tufts Medicine / Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs, 7a–7p , every 3rd weekend & every other holiday

, every 3rd weekend & every other holiday Pay: $20.12 – $25.15/hr (based on FTE)

Support the Emergency Department with hands-on patient care (ADLs, vitals, transport, basic procedures) under RN/MD direction. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, BLS, and want day shift, guaranteed hours, benefits from day one, 403(b) match, tuition reimbursement, free parking, and clear growth paths in a Magnet-recognized hospital.

Employer: Tufts Medicine / Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus

Tufts Medicine / Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs, Day shift 7a–7p

Pay: $37.50 – $68.47/hr (based on FTE & experience level I–IV)

Med-Surg RN role with a structured career ladder (Levels I–IV), caring for a varied adult patient population. You’ll assess, plan, and coordinate care, precept newer staff, and tap into strong system-wide benefits, professional development, and Magnet-level nursing standards.

Employer: Vantage Care, LLC

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work closely with a PT to deliver treatments in a long-term care setting, helping residents stay as mobile and independent as possible. Great if you’re a graduate of an APTA-accredited PTA program, eligible for MA licensure, and like building ongoing relationships with residents and families.

Employer: Lowell General Hospital / Tufts Medicine

Location: Lowell, MA – Main Campus, ICU

Type: Per diem , various shifts, every 3rd weekend & rotating holidays

, various shifts, every 3rd weekend & rotating holidays Pay: $20.12 – $25.15/hr (based on FTE)

Hands-on support in the ICU: ADLs, vitals, specimen collection, safety sitting, and more under RN supervision. Ideal if you have a HS diploma, BLS, and at least 1 year of healthcare experience and want flexible hours plus access to tuition reimbursement, 403(b) match, and growth opportunities in a busy critical care unit.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.