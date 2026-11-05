🛒 Several Lowell Customer Service & Retail Jobs, Up to $30/hr

Lowell’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to niche shops and dispensaries. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Lowell, MA

Salary: $17.00 – $17.70/hour

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Help keep a major home improvement store looking sharp by setting up displays, fixing signage, and making products easy to find. This role is great if you like hands-on work, steady weekday hours, and big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and an employee discount.

Employer: The Cannabist Company

Location: Lowell, MA

Salary: $16.50/hour + tips

Type: Part-time, weekends included

Work in a cannabis dispensary helping patients and customers choose the right products with empathy and clear information. Good fit if you have retail experience, are detail-oriented with records and compliance, and want a role where customer education is a big part of the job.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (recruiting for a retail client)

(recruiting for a retail client) Location: Lowell, MA

Salary: $27.50 – $30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, onsite (40 hours/week)

Step into retail leadership by running daily store operations, coaching a sales team, and driving KPIs like conversion and average transaction size. This is a strong move if you’ve been a supervisor or team lead and want better pay, benefits, merchandise discounts, and more exposure to senior leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask questions and see if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.