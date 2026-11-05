🏥 Lowell, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Lowell’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and community programs hiring across many roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or advanced practice, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Vantage Care, LLC

Vantage Care, LLC Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

This OT role is in a skilled nursing setting, focused on planning and delivering therapy so residents can keep or regain daily living and work skills. Expect hands-on work, directing OT assistants, doing evaluations, and helping with discharge planning.

Employer: Lowell General Hospital / Tufts Medicine

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full Time (36 hrs, Days/Evenings, weekends & holidays)

Salary Range: $37.50 – $75.32/hour (based on FTE and experience level I–IV)

Work in Labor & Delivery at a Magnet-recognized community hospital, caring for patients through complex perinatal needs. Good fit if you want strong clinical standards, clear RN career levels, and support for certifications and professional growth.

Employer: Lowell General Hospital / Tufts Medicine

Location: Saints Campus, Lowell, MA

Type: Full Time (36 hrs, 7a–7p, every 3rd weekend & holiday rotation)

Pay Range: $20.12 – $25.15/hour

Support the Emergency Department with direct patient care, vitals, ADLs, transport, and basic tech tasks under RN direction. Comes with day-one benefits, 403(b) match, tuition reimbursement, and free on-campus parking.

Employer: Thom Child & Family Services

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: FT, PT, Per Diem options; flexible hours (Mon–Fri, ~8:30–4:30)

Salary Range: $64,000 – $69,000/year (plus productivity bonus)

Provide home- and community-based early intervention services for children birth to age 3 and their families. Strong benefits, generous PTO, paid license renewal, and lots of professional development make this ideal if you love pediatrics and family-centered work.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Lowell, MA (travel across region)

Type: PRN / Per Diem

Compensation: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume) + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Conduct 60-minute in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members, reviewing history, meds, and social factors. Very flexible scheduling (days, evenings, weekends) with mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and potential to move into a full-time role.

Employer: Tufts Medicine / Lowell General Hospital

Location: ICU-1, Main Campus, Lowell, MA

Type: Full Time, Days/Nights rotating, weekends & holidays

Salary Range: $37.50 – $75.32/hour (based on FTE and experience level I–IV)

Provide intensive care to high-acuity patients with strong support for evidence-based practice and clinical advancement. Includes tuition reimbursement, paid certifications (BLS, ACLS, CCRN review), and shared governance opportunities.

Employer: Lowell General Hospital / Tufts Medicine

Location: ICU-G, Main Campus, Lowell, MA

Type: Full Time (36 hrs, Days/Nights rotating, weekends & holidays)

Salary Range: $37.50 – $75.32/hour (based on FTE and experience level I–IV)

Another complex care ICU role with similar responsibilities and benefits, but on the ICU-G unit. Good option if you want critical care experience within a Magnet-recognized system and clear RN career pathways.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.