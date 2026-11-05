📣 Lowell, MA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

Lowell’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from tech to autos. If you’re good with people and closing deals, this is a solid moment to move up.

Employer: MACOM

MACOM Location: Lowell, MA (territory: NC, VA, WV, DC, MD)

(territory: NC, VA, WV, DC, MD) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission, RSU eligible

Work for a global RF and optical semiconductor leader, selling high-end solutions into aerospace, defense, satcom, and communications accounts. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years technical sales experience, a BSEE or similar, and like 50–70% travel plus strong benefits (401k match, ESPP, health, PTO).

Employer: iQtransit, Inc.

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000 per year (plus commission opportunities)

Hunt for new mid-market B2B accounts, from first outreach to close. Good fit if you enjoy prospecting, presentations, and negotiations, and are comfortable running a CRM-driven pipeline. Perks may include health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, relocation help, and flexible schedule.

Employer: DCD Automotive Holdings, INC (Nucar Chevrolet of Lowell)

Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150K+ earning potential

Lead the sales team at a family-owned, growing dealership with a 5-day workweek, early evenings, and only 1 Sunday per month. Best for someone with 5+ years auto retail sales and 2+ years in management, who can drive volume, profit, and customer satisfaction. Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, disability, company-paid life, 401(k) with contribution, PTO, holidays, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, quotas, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.