📋 Lowell, MA Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Lowell has some solid office and admin roles right now, especially if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time, union role

Pay: $31.35/hour

Handle office tasks like data entry, work orders, invoices, time entry, and customer calls for a major utility company. Good fit if you’re fast on a keyboard (30+ wpm), comfortable with systems like SAP and spreadsheets, and can manage a high volume of detailed work under deadlines.

Employer: Triumvirate Environmental

Location: Lowell, MA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support a busy environmental services office by keeping spaces tidy, managing supplies and shipping, and entering data into their systems. Great if you have 1+ year of office experience, like variety in your day, and are comfortable with Word, Excel, Outlook, and learning new tools.

Employer: Community Christian Fellowship (Community Christian Academy)

Location: Lowell, MA (in person)

Type: Full-time (Tues–Fri 9am–3pm, Sun 9am–1pm + some weekends)

Pay: $40,000–$41,500/year

Work closely with the senior pastor handling scheduling, church communications, and Sunday service support, plus creating sermon graphics and social media posts. Best for someone organized and proactive who aligns with the church’s doctrine and enjoys both admin and creative work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.