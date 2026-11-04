🚌 Lowell, MA Transportation Jobs With Multiple $25–$45/hr Roles

Lowell’s transportation scene is busy and growing, and skilled drivers and mechanics are in demand. If you like working with your hands or being on the road, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $25.00–$40.00/hour flat-rate, based on experience and productivity

Work in a busy auto shop doing diagnostics, routine repairs, and maintenance while earning more as your speed and skill grow. Comes with performance bonuses, paid vacation/holidays (FT), healthcare, 401(k) from day one, ASE reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Ultimate Staffing (for a local fleet company)

Ultimate Staffing (for a local fleet company) Location: Lowell, MA

Type: Full-time, first shift

Pay: $25.00–$40.00/hour, based on experience

Daytime shop role (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:30 PM) working on diesel trucks and fleet equipment—no nights or rotating shifts. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, paid holidays, and a stable long-term path.

Employer: Ryydes (Gannon Transport)

Location: Lowell, MA (on the road)

Type: Flexible/independent driver role

Flexible/independent driver role Pay: $25.00–$45.00/hour, using your own car

Drive longer, higher-paying medical trips (typically 50–150 miles, not short hops) with a company focused on non-emergency medical rides. Very flexible hours, optional health insurance, and a chance to earn more than typical rideshare apps while helping patients get to care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to different levels of experience and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.