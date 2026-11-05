🏛️ Lowell pauses contractor license renewals until 2027

🏛️ The Town of Lowell in Indiana is putting a pause on processing contractor license renewals.

Effective immediately, the Building Department will not accept or process any contractor license renewals until March 1, 2027.

If you are a contractor with a currently valid license or registration, you are still allowed to work in the Town of Lowell through March 1, 2027, as long as you:

Follow all normal permit rules

rules Pass required inspections

Meet all building code requirements

During this delay period, contractors must:

Keep their bonds up to date

up to date Keep their insurance certificates current

current Make sure their existing contractor registrations do not lapse

The Building Department plans to start accepting renewal applications again on March 1, 2027. Contractors are asked to plan ahead so they are ready to renew once the department reopens renewals.

This change only affects renewals. It does not cancel or void any contractor licenses that are already valid through March 1, 2027.