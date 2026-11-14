Lowell’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with big names and local favorites all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: UL Solutions

UL Solutions Location: Lowell, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role links Walmart stores with UL’s testing labs. You’ll research products online and in-store, pull items for testing, and work with store staff and auditors—great fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and comfortable with both office and in-store work.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Lowell, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus opportunities mentioned)

Lead the wood department in a busy store—manage sales, merchandising, and a team of associates. Comes with bonus potential, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, and medical, dental, and vision for eligible staff, plus paid time off and holidays.

Employer: Daylight Donuts in Lowell

Location: Lowell & Rogers, AR

Type: Part-time or Full-time (in-person)

Pay: From $14.50/hour

Morning-only shifts between 3:30 AM and 1:00 PM, with 15–20 or 35–40 hours per week. Ideal if you’re upbeat, want a long-term role, and love having every afternoon free.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Lowell, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (may include bonus eligibility)

Handle inbound calls, email, or chat to help customers with basic questions and issues while you learn the logistics business. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid parental leave, and holidays, with training to grow your skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.