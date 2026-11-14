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🏥 Lowell, AR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Over $110K
Lowell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from big names like Walmart and Mercy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are solid options here from clinic pediatrics to pharmacy leadership.
Pharmacy Manager (Pharmacist in Charge) – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1715 W Monroe Ave, Lowell, AR 72745
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + performance bonuses
Lead a busy community pharmacy team, oversee patient care, immunizations, inventory, and staff, and drive both clinical and business results. Role comes with broad Walmart benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, education benefits) and the chance to shape pharmacy services for the local community.
Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position at the same location.
Licensed Practical Nurse (Pediatrics) – Mercy Clinic Lowell
- Employer: Mercy Clinics of Northwest Arkansas
- Location: Mercy Clinic Lowell, Lowell, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Clinic-based pediatric LPN role using the nursing process under RN or provider supervision, coordinating care with other departments. Good fit if you like steady weekday hours, family-focused care, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement.
If one of these fits your license and experience, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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