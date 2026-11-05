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🍽️ Several Food Service Jobs in Lowell, AR With Weekly Pay
Lowell’s food scene is busy, and Miss J’s inside the LV Petroleum travel center is hiring across the board. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Restaurant Team Members (Cashier and Kitchen)
- Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (Miss J’s)
- Location: Lowell, AR – 898 W Monroe Ave (walk-in interviews weekdays 9–4)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a cook or cashier in a busy travel-center diner. You’ll prep and cook food, keep the kitchen clean, or run the register and help guests, with weekly pay, health care, 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities.
Cooks & Servers – Immediate Openings
- Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (Miss J’s)
- Location: Lowell, AR – 898 W Monroe Ave (walk-in interviews weekdays 9–4)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join as a server or cook in a fast-paced, customer-focused spot. This one offers competitive weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, meal discounts, and room to advance.
Dishwasher
- Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (Miss J’s)
- Location: Lowell, AR – 898 W Monroe Ave (walk-in interviews weekdays 9–4)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, cookware, and utensils and helping with basic prep. You’ll get weekly pay, a competitive hourly wage, health care, 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities.
If any of these sound like you, stop by 898 W Monroe Ave in Lowell, weekdays from 9–4, or apply online through the links above.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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