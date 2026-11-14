Lovington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital work to home care and retail pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC (Albertsons Companies)

United Supermarkets, LLC (Albertsons Companies) Location: Lovington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $75,000 sign-on incentive (for well-qualified candidates; visa options may be available)

Lead a community-focused pharmacy where you can know your patients by name and provide direct patient care, immunizations, and wellness services. Offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, associate discounts, and potential OPT/H-1B/TN sponsorship or visa transfer.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Lovington, NM

Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Schedule: About 10 shifts/month, 12-hour nights (8pm–8am) preferred

Hospital-based ER role with an annual volume around 18,000 and APP support during the day. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice coverage, credentialing, and negotiates pay, with weekly direct deposits and an online portal for all your assignment details.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Location: Lovington, NM

Type: Listed as Internship / Flex , 5 days per week (one weekend day)

Listed as , 5 days per week (one weekend day) Pay: $16 per hour, 40 hours/week (20 hours guaranteed)

Support seniors and people with disabilities so they can stay in their homes, helping with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, errands, and medication reminders. Great fit if you’re 18+, have reliable transportation, can be on call, and want steady hours with meaningful one-on-one work.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Lovington don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.