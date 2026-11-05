🏥 Lovington NM Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Big Perks

Lovington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care, long-term rehab, or high-intensity emergency work.

Below are several strong openings in Lovington, NM you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Albertsons Market / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Market / Albertsons Companies Location: Lovington, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary/Bonus: $75,000 sign-on incentive (plus competitive wages)

Lead a busy community pharmacy where you actually know your patients by name. This role focuses on direct patient care, immunizations, and supervising techs, with flexible schedules, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), discounts, and possible OPT/H-1B/TN sponsorship or visa transfer for well-qualified candidates.

Employer: Continuum Rehab Group

Location: Lovington, NM (Skilled Nursing/Long-Term Care)

(Skilled Nursing/Long-Term Care) Type: Full-time

Pay: $44–$60/hour, depending on experience

Join an in-house therapy team serving SNF/LTC residents, with a focus on speech, language, cognition, and swallowing. You get 401(k), PTO, medical/dental/vision, free CEUs, licensure reimbursement, and mentorship, plus a therapist-friendly culture that supports both CFs and experienced CCC-SLPs.

Employer: Listed via Helicopter Jobs (Med-Trans / Global Medical Response family)

Listed via (Med-Trans / Global Medical Response family) Location: Lovington, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.34–$40.99/hour DOE + $6,250 annual area stipend

+ Schedule: One 24-hour shift per week, company-paid crew housing while on shift

Work with an air medical team handling emergency and interfacility transports, using advanced life support skills in a high-acuity setting. Requires 3+ years 911 or critical care experience, EMT-P, BLS/ACLS/PALS/NRP, and FP-C within 24 months, with strong training, safety focus, and growth options through the GMR network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.