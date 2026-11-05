🏭 Loves Park Manufacturing: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Loves Park is busy right now with hands-on work. If you like building things, working with tools, and being part of a production team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Medical International, Inc. (Best Automation & Robotics)

Best Medical International, Inc. (Best Automation & Robotics) Location: Loves Park, IL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Build and test high-precision medical and CNC machine components using hand and power tools. Good fit if you can read mechanical drawings, stand for long periods, lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Danfoss

Location: Loves Park, IL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: About $19.00/hour + bonus + benefits (US base range)

Day-shift role assembling products from start to finish, doing quality checks, and moving materials with forklifts and tuggers. Great if you like a fast-paced line, want to learn more about hydraulics and schematics, and are interested in growth in a global company.

Employer: Woodward, Inc.

Location: Rock Cut Campus, Loves Park, IL

Type: Full-time, weekend 1st shift

Salary: Level I: ~$20.00/hour, Level II: ~$23.50/hour + annual bonus + benefits

Support aerospace production lines by assembling, testing, and inspecting parts while following detailed procedures. Weekend schedule packs full-time hours into three days and comes with 401(k) match, stock contributions, strong medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, and tuition help.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.