🍽️ Loves Park Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Loves Park has some solid kitchen jobs right now, especially if you like steady hours and serving the same community every day.

Here are a few good options hiring in Loves Park, IL this week:

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Woodward RCC, 1 Woodward Way, Loves Park, IL 61111

Woodward RCC, Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Full-time cook role with daytime, weekday hours only—great if you want nights and weekends free. You’ll prep and cook from standardized recipes, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and serve a corporate dining crowd. Benefits include health, dental, vision, retirement plan, and more for eligible associates.

Employer: Encore Senior Living

Location: Loves Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Cook for a senior living community, focusing on well-balanced, tasty meals for residents in a home-like setting. One year of scratch-cooking experience is preferred, and they offer a full-time benefits package (medical, dental, vision, employer-paid life insurance, PTO, and more) plus full training if you’re the right fit.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.